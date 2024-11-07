Rennes dismiss head coach Julien Stephan after poor run of form
Stade Rennais have sacked coach Julien Stephan (44) after they won only three of their first 10 league games of the season, the Ligue 1 side said on Thursday.
"Stade Rennais has initiated a procedure regarding its head coach Mr. Julien Stephan and his assistants Mr. Denis Zanko and Mr. Bouziane Benaraibi," Rennes said in a statement.
"While awaiting the forthcoming decision, the professional team’s training sessions will be handled by Sebastien Tambouret, assisted by Denis Arnaud and Pierre-Alexandre Lelievre."
Rennes suffered their fifth defeat of the Ligue 1 season last Sunday when they lost 4-0 at AJ Auxerre.