Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Rennes dismiss head coach Julien Stephan after poor run of form

Rennes dismiss head coach Julien Stephan after poor run of form

Reuters
Rennes suffered their fifth defeat of the Ligue 1 season last Sunday
Rennes suffered their fifth defeat of the Ligue 1 season last SundayREUTERS / Stephane Mahe
Stade Rennais have sacked coach Julien Stephan (44) after they won only three of their first 10 league games of the season, the Ligue 1 side said on Thursday.

"Stade Rennais has initiated a procedure regarding its head coach Mr. Julien Stephan and his assistants Mr. Denis Zanko and Mr. Bouziane Benaraibi," Rennes said in a statement.

"While awaiting the forthcoming decision, the professional team’s training sessions will be handled by Sebastien Tambouret, assisted by Denis Arnaud and Pierre-Alexandre Lelievre."

Rennes suffered their fifth defeat of the Ligue 1 season last Sunday when they lost 4-0 at AJ Auxerre.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Rennes
Related Articles
Africans Abroad: Lookman, Salah, and Amoura show their class in Europe
When Barcelona called: The deferred dream that shaped Gideon Mensah’s rise
Marseille edge past Nantes to climb back into second in Ligue 1
Show more
Football
Thiago Motta says Juventus at '200%' ahead of derby clash against Torino
After consecutive losses, Ancelotti calls for Real Madrid reaction against Osasuna
Bayer Leverkusen search for confidence-boosting win over Bundesliga strugglers Bochum
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 11?
Ange Postecoglou reveals Spurs keeping a close eye on Son to avoid injury relapse
Depay and Ake miss out on Netherlands squad as De Jong returns for Nations League
Spain call up Samu Omorodion and Marc Casado for Nations League games
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Dortmund still plagued by injuries but back-to-back wins lift spirits
Lukaku returns for Belgium in desperate bid to make Nations League quarter-finals
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova defeats Gauff as Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals
Jannik Sinner avoids major rival Carlos Alcaraz as ATP Finals groups announced
Barbora Krejcikova defeats Coco Gauff at WTA Finals to send Iga Swiatek packing
Tsitsipas blasts ATP's decision to make Masters events two weeks long

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings