Goncalo Ramos nearing return for PSG, a boost the club needs ahead of hectic schedule

During the international break, it was rumoured that Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese striker was close to a comeback, but is he really his team's messiah?

He will not be making his return on Friday evening at the Parc des Princes for Ligue 1 matchday 12 against Toulouse, but Goncalo Ramos is nearing a return to competitive action.

Injured since the start of the season, the Portuguese only played twenty minutes. That was at Le Havre in the season opener on 16 August. But Ramos is working hard and his efforts should be rewarded by the start of next month. It's an ideal time to make a comeback, despite the pressure of his team's attacking difficulties.

According to RMC Sport, both Goncalo Ramos and Lucas Hernandez are close to being reinstated in Luis Enrique's squad this week. He still wants his two players to do sine more training with the rest of the squad, but they will play competitively again.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to play seven matches in the space of just over three weeks. We knew that the calendar was heavy, and rotation will be important to finish the calendar year as well as possible. Ramos is bound to have a role to play in this, as we know that his coach is particularly fond of him.

And at a time when the Ligue 1 leaders are struggling in attack, their Portuguese striker will be expected to provide the spark.

An almost empty infirmary

For weeks now, Goncalo Ramos, Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe have been the only notable absentees from Luis Enrique's squad. Now it looks like the first two will be lightening the injury list, much to the delight of the fans.

As recently as 6 November, during the match against Atletico de Madrid, PSG were once again suffering from an attacking deficit. Marco Asensio was lined up up up front, but that remains an alternative solution in the absence of his Lusitanian teammate. It was not the only option tried by the Parisian staff. Lee Kang-in has also played in the centre-forward position - with varying degrees of success.

In Ligue 1, despite a few lacklustre performances, the club from the capital were not really punished. In the Champions League, however, the last two matches have been disappointing. The draw with PSV Eindhoven is a source of frustration and regret. On both occasions, Paris created numerous chances but failed to convert them. Aside from blaming Luis Enrique's game plan, Goncalo Ramos looks to be the ultimate solution.

Of course, the winter transfer window is just around the corner, but there is nothing to suggest that the Parisians are going to pull out the chequebook - especially as they will probably have to be able to pay dearly.

Now, what about the return of Ramos? He hasn't played this season, so it's hard to imagine him being effective in front of goal quickly. Expected to take over after the departure of Kylian Mbappe, the Portuguese has not had the chance to prove his worth.

In the Champions League last season, he failed to find the back of the net. In reality, there are still a few grey areas, but on paper, it is intriguing to imagine Ramos playing in a Parisian team.

At the age of 23, the former Benfica man is about to take on the biggest challenge of his career, and establishing himself as PSG 's goalscorer could change everything...