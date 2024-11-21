Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Goncalo Ramos nearing return for PSG as Luis Enrique warns of player workload

Goncalo Ramos nearing return for PSG as Luis Enrique warns of player workload

Reuters
Goncalo Ramos celebrates for PSG
Goncalo Ramos celebrates for PSGReuters / Gonzalo Fuentes
Paris St Germain striker Goncalo Ramos (23) is close to returning from injury, Luis Enrique (54) said on Thursday, but the capital club's manager has some injury issues to deal with after the international break for Friday's Ligue 1 visit of Toulouse.

Ramos suffered an ankle injury on the opening day of the season and Luis Enrique had said the Portugal forward would be available to train on November 25th.

"It was the 25th and that is in a few days, so it is the final phase of his recovery," Luis Enrique told reporters.

"As for when he is available (to play) we do not know. We will see in training, he is doing really well and is in full training."

Goncalo Ramos' latest injuries
Goncalo Ramos' latest injuriesFlashscore

With many PSG players returning from international duty, and a Champions League clash at Bayern Munich to come on Tuesday, the manager will need to think about squad rotation.

PSG are a disappointing 25th in the 36-team Champions League table, just outside the playoff positions.

"You mustn't only think about the game against Toulouse but also the workload for players with their national teams," the coach said.

"So we will make decisions based on what we think. We want to win against Toulouse which is our main target."

One player who did not feature in the international break was winger Ousmane Dembele who left the France training camp with a hamstring issue, but he is expected to return for PSG.

"In theory, it was nothing serious. I don't think it was a big issue and these things happen during the season," Luis Enrique said. "It is normal with such a busy schedule, he should be available to play."

Defender Nuno Mendes suffered a sprained ankle playing for Portugal and while Luis Enrique said it was also not serious, he was still unsure if he would be fit to face Bayern.

PSG are top of the Ligue 1 standings on 29 points, a six-point lead over AS Monaco, while Toulouse are 10th on 15 but come into the game on the back of three successive wins.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Goncalo RamosOusmane DembeleNuno MendesPSGToulouseBayern MunichMonaco
