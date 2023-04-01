Ligue 1 club Marseille appoint Marcelino as manager to replace Igor Tudor

Marseille will be Marcelino's first job outside Spain
Reuters
Olympique de Marseille have appointed former Valencia and Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino as manager to replace Igor Tudor who left after one season, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

The 57-year-old Spanish coach comes with a trophy-winning pedigree having led Valencia to the Copa del Rey title in 2018/19 and guided Athletic Bilbao to the Spanish Super Cup - their first trophy in 37 years - in 2021.

"Marcelino's arrival is in line with our desire to give continuity to the club's project. Our many discussions have shown a shared determination and understanding," Marseille's general manager of football Javier Ribalta said in a statement.

"His expertise and personality match the demands of the top level. His experience will also be a considerable asset in reinforcing the work undertaken last season."

Marseille will be Marcelino's first job outside Spain, having also coached Sevilla and Villarreal in a career spanning 27 years.

Former Croatia international Tudor signed a two-year contract in 2022 but left the French club earlier this month "for private and professional reasons" after leading them to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

