Juventus complete permanent signing of Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus complete permanent signing of Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille
Juventus complete permanent signing of Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille
Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring for Juventus
Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring for Juventus
Reuters
Juventus completed the permanent signing of Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik (29) from Marseille on a three year deal for 6.3 million euros, the Serie A club said on Wednesday.

Milik, who joined Marseille in 2021, had been on loan at the Italian side, who had an option to buy the player at the end of the season.

"Juventus has exercised the option right for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Arkadiusz Krystian Milik.

"The consideration may increase up to an additional 1.1 million euros on achieving given conditions over the course of the duration of the contract," the club said in a statement.

The Poland international made 39 appearances for the Turin club last season, scoring nine goals and providing one assist.

Mentions
FootballSerie AMilik ArkadiuszJuventusMarseillePolandTransfer NewsFootball transfers
Related Articles
Serie A roundup: Atalanta pump five past Monza, Juventus into Conference League after win
Massimiliano Allegri guarantees that Juventus will do better next season
'Proud' Jose Mourinho leaves Roma fans fearing potential summer exit
Show more
Football
The hero in 2019, Megan Rapinoe handed new role in fourth World Cup
Barcelona set to sign Ilkay Gundogan on free transfer from Man City
From youth football to World Cup: US teen Alyssa Thompson takes spotlight
Southampton appoint Swansea boss Russell Martin as new manager
Can Christopher Nkunku fix Pochettino's first Chelsea challenge?
Veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan named in US World Cup squad
UEFA ban Roma boss Jose Mourinho for four games for abusing referee Taylor
Arsenal reportedly agree 65 million-pound deal to sign Chelsea's Kai Havertz
Risky move pays off for Lionesses' World Cup-bound Beth England
Roma sign defender Evan Ndicka from Eintracht Frankfurt
Most Read
Ones to watch: 10 lesser-known players to look out for at the U21 Euros
European Championship Qualifying roundup: Belgium ease past Estonia, Ronaldo saves Portugal
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Ittihad announce Kante signing, Gudogan set for Barcelona
Sadio Mane scores a brace as Senegal shock Brazil 4-2 in friendly