Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Ligue 1 giants Lyon dealt transfer ban and relegation threat due to financial issues

Ligue 1 giants Lyon dealt transfer ban and relegation threat due to financial issues

AFP
Updated
Lyon owner John Textor is in the eye of the storm
Lyon owner John Textor is in the eye of the stormWagner Meier /Getty Images via AFP
Debt-ridden French club Lyon were handed a transfer ban and threatened with relegation from the top flight by the game's financial watchdog on Friday.

Despite the sanction, which also included salary supervision, the club's American owner John Textor said he "was not all worried."

The Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion (DNCG) ordered the "provisional relegation" if the club's financial health fails to improve.

Textor's Eagle Football Holdings, which is the leading shareholder in Lyon as well as Crystal Palace in the English Premier League and Brazil's Botafogo, has net debt of 463.8 million euros despite a reduction in its net losses.

Textor told reporters that he wasn't concerned about the club's sustainability.

"I am confident in our figures," he said before adding: "We will bring in several hundred million in the coming months."

To clear the debt, the company is counting on cash coming in particular from Botafogo and their Belgian club Molenbeek.

However, as they may not be able to judge the "reasonable" nature of these cash streams, the auditors indicated Friday that they might not certify the accounts.

"The local commissioners only looked at the French football club and did not consider the hundreds of millions of dollars that will come from different parts of our organisation," added Textor.

To reassure Lyon supporters, the American insisted that the club would not be forced into a fire sale of their best players because the "goal is to reach the Champions League this year."

"We earn around 90 million euros per year from the sale of players," he added.

"It will continue but don't worry, it won't be your favourite player or the best player if we don't have someone to replace him and who can play even better.

"I am confident in our figures but I am never confident in the way a regulatory body sees things."

Lyon went into the current international break in fifth place in Ligue 1, a point outside the Champions League spots.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Ligue 2LyonRWD MolenbeekBotafogo RJCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Captain Lacazette scores as Lyon defeat St Etienne in Rhone-Alpes derby
Late Fofana strike rescues point for Lyon at high-flying Lille in Ligue 1
Mikautadze nets brace for Lyon in feisty draw with Auxerre
Show more
Football
Editors' Picks: Football and rugby internationals headline as ATP Finals conclude
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Scotland stun 10-man Croatia in Nations League to pick up first win in nine matches
Late Terzic strike rescues crucial point for Serbia and sends Switzerland down
Oyarzabal and Perez score as Spain down Denmark to secure top spot in group
Ronaldo scores brace as Portugal punish Poland in second half to seal quarters
Juventus announce termination of Pogba's contract despite reduction in doping ban
Updated
Germany's Nagelsmann points out that packed match schedule powers the industry
Forty arrested after tense Nations League clash between France and Israel in Paris
Most Read
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline
Late winner reignites China's World Cup dream, Iran and South Korea increase leads
Ligue 1 giants Lyon dealt transfer ban and relegation threat due to financial issues

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings