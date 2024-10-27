Mikautadze nets brace for Lyon in feisty draw with Auxerre

Georges Mikautadze’s first two Lyon goals were not enough to secure all three points as Auxerre fought back on two occasions to clinch their first away point of the season and end the hosts’ three-game winning run in Ligue 1.

After losing 1-0 to Besiktas in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League clash, a much-changed Lyon side failed to offer a response in an underwhelming opening half-hour at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

With chances proving to be a rare occurrence, Malick Fofana tried to take it upon himself to provide his side with a cutting edge in the final third.

The 19-year-old attacker showcased his nimble footwork to create the space to fire a powerful strike against the frame of Donovan Leon’s goal. The hosts looked destined to play out a goalless half until the referee awarded a penalty for Gideon Mensah’s clumsy challenge on Georges Mikautadze.

The Lyon-born striker dealt with a lengthy wait caused by Auxerre’s protests to slot home the spot-kick to end the wait for his first Ligue 1 goal for Les Gones.

Pierre Sage’s side may have carried momentum into the break, but they were soon stopped in their tracks within two minutes of the restart. Sinaly Diomande towered high to meet Gaetan Perrin’s out-swinging corner to send his header just out of the reach of the despairing Lucas Perri.

However, Auxerre could only remain on level terms until past the hour mark when Mikautadze netted his and Lyon’s second goal of the contest.

The Georgia international had the simple task of heading in from Saïd Benrahma’s clipped cross towards the back post.

Auxerre ultimately bounced back from that setback to find a leveller for the second time in the contest. Diomandé’s shot appeared to be heading comfortably wide until it struck his teammate Hamed Traore, who couldn't believe his luck as he watched the ball creep past the wrong-footed Perri.

The visitors subsequently weathered Lyon’s late pressure to clinch a precious point, leaving them in 13th place and their opponents in seventh position.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Georges Mikautadze (Lyon)

