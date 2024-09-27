Ghana international Gideon Mensah signs one-year extension at Auxerre

Gideon Mensah (26) has signed a one-year contract extension at Auxerre that will keep him at the club until 2026, Flashscore sources can confirm.

The talented left-back initially joined Auxerre in 2022 on a three-year deal from Bordeaux, and with his previous contract set to expire in 2025, the Ghanaian international has chosen to commit for an additional year.

Prior to joining Auxerre, Mensah had stints with Red Bull Salzburg, Zulte Waregem, Vitoria de Guimaraes, and Bordeaux.

Since arriving at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps, Mensah has made a significant impact, racking up 55 appearances and playing a crucial role in helping the team secure promotion back to Ligue 1 after a season in Ligue 2.

His contributions on the field have not only bolstered Auxerre's defence but also showcased his ability to perform under pressure.

During his career, Mensah has represented Ghana on the international stage, featuring in both the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations. His experience and skill set make him an invaluable asset to Auxerre as they navigate their way around the French top flight.

The start of the 2024/25 season has been a mixed bag for Auxerre, with two wins and three losses so far. However, fans are hopeful that Mensah’s return from injury will provide a much-needed boost. After missing two months due to a knee injury sustained during pre-season, he made a triumphant comeback last weekend, contributing to a solid 3-0 victory over Brest.

Auxerre's recent history has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. The club enjoyed a remarkable 32-year tenure in France’s top division before being relegated in 2012. After spending a decade away from Ligue 1, they finally returned for the 2022/23 season but faced another relegation after just one year.

Now back in Ligue 1 for the current season, Auxerre are determined to establish themselves firmly in the top tier once again.

As Mensah and Auxerre gear up for the rest of the season, they will be focused on maintaining their Ligue 1 status.