Auxerre get back to winning ways in style with Brest battering in Ligue 1

Ligue 2 champions Auxerre secured an emphatic 3-0 victory over Stade Brestois at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps, claiming a first Ligue 1 clean sheet in 14 games and inflicting a third straight away defeat on Les Pirates in the process.

Auxerre’s 3-2 defeat at Montpellier was their fourth successive league outing without earning a point since surprising OGC Nice on the opening matchday, while Brest, on the other hand, took to the pitch riding a wave of momentum following back-to-back wins.

However, that didn’t deter Christophe Pelissier’s men from striking first blood against the run of play midway through the half when Lassine Sinayoko’s clever nutmeg pass found Elisha Owusu.

The Ghanaian international was the first to react, as he dispatched a left-footed finish past Marco Bizot before the goalkeeper was left facing a penalty 10 minutes later.

A raised hand by Edimilson Fernandes gifted Jubal the chance to direct his set piece into the bottom corner as Les Diplomates took a healthy but shocking lead before half-time.

Yet to register a single point away from home, Les Pirates were left begging for more after the restart, as Auxerre’s clinical ability in the final third was on show once again.

Pouncing on a loose ball inside the area, Hamed Traore struck a first-time finish into the bottom corner to triple his side’s advantage with 30 minutes to play.

Eric Roy turned to his bench, making a triple substitution in a bid to turn the tide, but it was the hosts who came close to adding another goal, with Gabriel Osho crashing his point-blank effort against the woodwork following a headed pass by Jubal.

Two of Auxerre’s losses this season arrived after opening the scoring, but that wasn’t the case this time around, as they kept Brest at bay to claim just a seventh win in their last 22 Ligue 1 home games.

For Brest, however, the defeat marks a first in three league games as they continue their underwhelming start to the new campaign, with Red Bull Salzburg next up in the second round of the UEFA Champions League.

