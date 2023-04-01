Lyon appoint former player Fabio Grosso as new manager to replace Laurent Blanc

Lyon appoint former player Fabio Grosso as new manager to replace Laurent Blanc
Grosso won the Serie B title last season
Olympique Lyonnais have appointed Fabio Grosso (45) as their new manager to replace Laurent Blanc, the French club announced on Saturday.

Blanc was sacked last Monday after a poor start to the season that left the club bottom of the Ligue 1 standings. Former Italian international Grosso, who played for Lyon between 2007 and 2009, will take charge next Monday.

"The former Italian international defender, World Cup champion in 2006, has committed to the club until June 30, 2024, with the option to extend his contract for an additional season," the club said.

Grosso has managed Bari, Hellas Verona and Brescia in Italy, along with Sion in Switzerland. His most recent role saw him take over at Frosinone in March 2021.

He led the club to the Italian Serie B title last season, gaining promotion to Serie A, but Grosso chose not to renew his contract there.

Lyon's next game is at home to Le Havre on Sunday.

