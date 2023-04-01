Paris Saint-Germain play out stalemate with Lorient after toothless display

Lorient boss Régis Le Bris oversaw an impressive defensive display, as his side ground out a 0-0 draw at the Parc Des Princes against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain. With just a second H2H stalemate in 11 years, ‘Les Merlus’ are now unbeaten in their last four Ligue 1 openers.

PSG’s new manager Luis Enrique boldly named no fewer than six new signings in his maiden starting XI. And one of them almost made an emphatic start to vindicate that decision, with Gonçalo Ramos forcing a smart save from Yvon Mvogo. But that was about as exciting as it got for either side in the opening exchanges. The hosts hogged possession as expected, but ultimately found themselves stumped by the visitors’ impenetrable backline.

By this point, Lorient’s travelling faithful may have started to regret their 1,000km round trip to the capital. That was until just before the interval, when PSG were almost punished for their lack of potency, as Laurent Abergel picked Vitinha’s pocket and took the shot early, only to graze the outside of the post with Gianluigi Donnarumma scrambling across his goal-line.

The Parisians upped the ante once play resumed, with Lorient nerves jangling as Vitinha looped a curling shot onto the roof of the net. There was to be no let-up for the away side as PSG continued to turn the screw, with Carlos Soler and Ramos each spurning headed opportunities.

PSG were unable to break down Lorient Profimedia

But as substitute Fabián Ruiz saw his close-range shot blocked in the closing stages, the writing was on the wall for the reigning champions, and their lack of cutting-edge proved decisive on the night. With Kylian Mbappé watching on from the stands and a host of first-team players out injured, Luis Enrique may be forgiven for stumbling out of the blocks on his Ligue 1 debut.

Meanwhile, visiting coach Le Bris will be more confident than ever of replicating last season’s lightning start, and once again seeing his side in the frame for a stunning top-three finish.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yvon Mvogo (Lorient)

