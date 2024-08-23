Advertisement
PSG coach Enrique hails team after extending perfect start to the season

Enrique hands the ball to Nuno Mendes
Enrique hands the ball to Nuno MendesAbdul Saboor / Reuters
Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique said he was lucky to have a great team in charge after they earned a 3-1 comeback win over Brest on Saturday for their fourth Ligue 1 win in as many games this season.

An Ousmane Dembele double and a Fabian Ruiz brilliant strike helped PSG remain top of the standings on 12 points, two clear of Marseille and Monaco.

The Spanish coach was full of praise for his France forward Dembele, but said any of his players could have scored several times as he leads a quality side.

"I didn't realise he scored two goals, it was a difficult match against a tough team, the least important thing is that he scored two goals, we had many chances for several players to score," Enrique told reporters.

"I've been a Dembele admirer for many years, he's a different player, he comes out on the left and on the right, he has a change of pace, he's intelligent.

"When you are lucky enough to have players of the quality I have, it's a pleasure and a privilege."

Enrique added he was grateful for the depth and versatility of his squad as he was able to rest several key players ahead of Wednesday's Champions League opener against Girona.

"Versatility is what makes this squad, of course you miss some players but I have seen the same ability to play, we are a young team full of desire and hunger, it's a wonderful feeling," said the former Barcelona and Spain coach.

"We were able to rest several players, but (Lucas) Beraldo, (Milan) Skriniar were sensational, Fabian is in great shape as last season and at the Euros, Kang-in Lee was superb, Joao Neves great in attack and defence.

"I am very fortunate to have this kind of team, the goal is that everyone wants to keep winning titles."

Football Ligue 1 PSG
