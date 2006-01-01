Former USA manager Berhalter named coach of MLS side Chicago Fire

Former USA men's manager Gregg Berhalter (51) has been named head coach and director of football for the Chicago Fire, the Major League Soccer club said on Tuesday.

Berhalter, who was fired in July after the US suffered a humiliating early exit on home soil at the Copa América, will formally begin his new role with the Fire after the conclusion of the 2024 MLS regular season.

The announcement marks a return to MLS for Berhalter, who served as head coach and sporting director of the Columbus Crew from 2013-2018 and led the club to the playoffs in four out of five seasons, including a trip to the MLS Cup in 2015.

"After a thorough and detailed search that included a number of exceptional candidates, it became clear that Gregg Berhalter was the right choice to lead our sporting operations," Joe Mansueto, Fire owner and chairman, said in a news release.

"His previous success in MLS, where he thrived in a dual role, and his experience leading the US men’s national team over the last six years make him an ideal fit for our vision for the Club moving forward."

Current Fire head coach Frank Klopas will step down from his position after the team's final regular season match on October 19th and then transition to a new role as vice president of football.