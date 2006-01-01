Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. 'He is available': Lionel Messi set to return after two-month lay off

'He is available': Lionel Messi set to return after two-month lay off

Messi in training for Inter Miami
Messi in training for Inter MiamiCHRIS ARJOON / AFP
Lionel Messi (37) is set to return to action with his club Inter Miami on Saturday after spending over two months out with an ankle injury, Miami coach Gerardo Martino said on Friday.

"Yes, he is fine," Martino said before training Friday.

"He trained (Thursday), he is in the plans for the game. After training we will figure out the strategy for him, but he is available.

Inter Miami, who lead the Eastern Conference and are top of the overall standings, host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Messi injured his right ankle during the final of the Copa America on July 14th when he helped Argentina to victory over Colombia. He has missed eight MLS games for his club and this month's World Cup qualifiers for his country.

"To get back the best player in the world to our team, which was already on a good run, we are all very happy with this situation," said Martino.

Mentions
FootballMLSLionel MessiInter Miami
Related Articles
Standout Stats: Alba does his best Messi impression, horror show in Kilmarnock
Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate
Romeo Beckham retires from football after leaving Brentford
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Updated
Manchester United back to winning ways with simple win away to Southampton
Work is Antonio Conte's only weapon after difficult 100 days at Napoli
Slot says contract situations of Liverpool trio 'not a distraction'
New Asian Champions League seeks to promote quality over quantity
'Hungry for more': Juan Mata eager to kickstart career in Australia
Xabi Alonso hopes short preparation time enough for Leverkusen to bounce back
Reynolds' Wrexham face Brady's Birmingham in 'Hollywood derby'
FlashFocus: Stuck in the second division, Hamburg are eyeing a return to the Bundesliga
Toney makes Al Ahli debut in draw against Ronaldo's Al Nassr
Most Read
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Borussia Dortmund survive late Heidenheim scare to move top of Bundesliga
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings