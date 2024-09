Romeo Beckham retires from football after leaving Brentford

Brentford midfielder Romeo Beckham has announced his retirement at just the age of 22.

After a stint with Inter Miami reserves, Beckham signed with Brentford and featured for the B team last season.

However, he has now hung up the boots, reports talkSPORT.

Beckham is the son of former England captain David Beckham.

Beckham is now set to pursue a career in fashion.

He has reportedly secured an agreement with the French fashion agency Safe Management.