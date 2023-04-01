National Women's Soccer League to launch expansion process for 16th team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. NWSL Women
  4. National Women's Soccer League to launch expansion process for 16th team
National Women's Soccer League to launch expansion process for 16th team
NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman speaks at a press conference at Snapdragon Stadium
NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman speaks at a press conference at Snapdragon Stadium
Reuters
The NWSL will begin the process of expanding to a 16th team, Commissioner Jessica Berman said on Friday, as the top-flight North American league looks to build with a landmark new broadcast deal in place.

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) previously announced it will welcome a 13th and 14th club next year, the San Jose-based Bay FC and the Utah Royals, and a Boston-based team is expected to join beginning in 2026.

The league welcomed two other teams, Los Angeles' Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC, in 2022.

"Our preliminary analysis of the landscape is that we have more than a dozen qualified investor groups from different markets around the US who are extremely interested in the kinds of investment that we know is required in order to operationalize a successful team," said Berman.

The remarks came a day after the NWSL announced a four-year media deal with ESPN, CBS, Prime Sports and Scripps' ION network worth a reported record $60 million annually.

The league said the multi-broadcaster agreement marked the "largest media investment in women's sports history."

"We know that this is a moment not to be complacent," Berman told reporters.

"It's a moment to invest for the future. It's a moment that we don't take for granted. We believe we have an unprecedented opportunity to grow this league and to build for the future."

Berman said that viewership on the CBS network was up 41% year-over-year this season while streaming on Paramount+ climbed 83%.

The NWSL season wraps up on Saturday with a championship match between the Seattle-based OL Reign and NJ/NY Gotham FC at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium.

Mentions
FootballNWSL WomenAngel CitySan Diego WaveUtah RoyalsLos Angeles SolGotham FCReign FC
Related Articles
National Women's Soccer League 'celebrates' landmark media rights deal
Megan Rapinoe adds one final stop on farewell tour with NWSL Championship
Rapinoe bids farewell as record NWSL crowd, sports greats pay tribute
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Saturday serves up a feast of football across Europe's top leagues
Updated
Manchester United defender Jonny Evans out for 'next few weeks' with injury
Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Inter Miami fall in friendly
Spanish defender Maffeo named in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers
Megan Rapinoe meets high stakes with a smile ahead of her final match
Athletic score last-gasp penalty to win seven-goal thriller against Celta Vigo
Davide Calabria returns to Italy squad, Ciro Immobile misses out
Luis Diaz's father shares details of kidnapping, doesn't intend to leave Colombia
Fantasy Premier League: It's time for transfers with a wealth of major injuries
Most Read
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings