Megan Rapinoe adds one final stop on farewell tour with NWSL Championship

Megan Rapinoe adds one final stop on farewell tour with NWSL Championship
OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe controls the ball against San Diego Wave FC
OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe controls the ball against San Diego Wave FC
Reuters
Two-times Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe (38) has added one final stop on her farewell tour, with her OL Reign side beating the top-ranked San Diego Wave to reach the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship on Saturday.

The 2019 Ballon d'Or winner bid a bitter goodbye to the global stage as the United States crashed out in the last 16 of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in August.

But the Olympic gold medallist could add one more accolade to her resume before calling time, as her team faces Gotham FC - including her fellow soon-to-be-retiree and former national teammate Ali Krieger - in the NWSL title match.

"It's like the battle of the two people retiring," said OL Reign midfielder and US national team veteran Rose Lavelle, who assisted forward Veronica Latsko's goal in Reign's 1-0 win at San Diego on Sunday.

"It seems a bit poetic that the championship game is ending with Krieger and Pinoe's last game."

Rapinoe and her team have won the NWSL Shield for finishing top of the regular season standings three times in her career. But the championship trophy has eluded her so far.

The Seattle-based team and Gotham both overcame tough odds to reach the title match this year, with the sixth-seeded New York/New Jersey side beating the 2022 champions Portland Thorns in their respective semi-final.

"The fairytale is Pinoe and Kriegs, it's a great story," OL Reign coach Laura Harvey told reporters.

"You don't write a better script than that."

OL Reign will play Gotham FC on Saturday (Sunday 02:00 CET) at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Despite kidnap agony, emotional Luis Diaz makes the difference for Liverpool

