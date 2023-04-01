Megan Rapinoe retires from football with no regrets on activism

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. NWSL Women
  4. Megan Rapinoe retires from football with no regrets on activism
Megan Rapinoe retires from football with no regrets on activism
Rapinoe earned recognition not only for being a two-time world champion but also for her activism
Rapinoe earned recognition not only for being a two-time world champion but also for her activism
Reuters
Megan Rapinoe (38) will bid farewell to international football with no regrets about her time on and off the pitch, she told a news conference on Saturday ahead of her last game on Sunday, highlighting her support of social causes throughout her career.

The striker, who earned recognition not only for being a two-time world champion but also for her activism, gained fame for her advocacy of LGBT+ rights, solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick and famously confronting former US President Donald Trump.

"The off-field stuff is what is most meaningful (to me) and I think what I'm most proud of leaving this team and leaving the game," she said.

"Being so vocal about racial justice or gay rights, I feel like the team really stepped into it and took upon itself to be so much more of what we were on the field and really focus on that."

"We've been a very special generation of players, but I think it says a lot about us that everything we've accomplished on the field pales in comparison to what we've done off the field."

Although the player will say goodbye to the US national team on Sunday when they face South Africa in a friendly, she shows no signs of retiring from public life after a career spent championing social causes.

"I'm very excited to continue to be a part of the growth of women's sport, not just football. I think we are at a very special time. I want to use my platform and my leverage, but now I'll have more time to do that."

The Olympic champion was enthusiastic about the future of the national squad, the potential of the new generation and the growth of the team's culture as part of her activism legacy.

She highlighted players Naomi Girma, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, particularly Girma's focus on mental health advocacy.

Rapinoe will play her final NWSL regular season game with the OL Reign on October 6 against the Washington Spirit in Seattle.

Mentions
FootballNWSL WomenRapinoe MeganGirma NaomiRodman TrinitySmith SophiaUSA
Related Articles
The American rebuild begins after dismal World Cup campaign
Twice US World Cup champion Julie Ertz bows out following friendly win over South Africa
USA ready to turn the page on disappointing World Cup
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Packed derby day ahead, USWNT 's Megan Rapinoe retires
Updated
Vinicius named in Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers
Best night of my life says Evans after helping Manchester United end slump
Brilliant Fernandes finish gives Man Utd much-needed win over Burnley
Guardiola praises Man City's resilience as Rodri sees red in win over Forest
Everton claim first league win of the season at sluggish Brentford
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts
Luton Town's first Premier League win is coming, says upbeat boss Rob Edwards
Sassuolo shock Juventus for first league loss after six-goal thriller
Most Read
Ireland edge out South Africa in spectacular Paris showdown
Who's missing: Eleven players sidelined for Manchester United against Burnley
Football Tracker: Packed derby day ahead, USWNT 's Megan Rapinoe retires
Barcelona launch late three-goal comeback to break Celta Vigo hearts

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings