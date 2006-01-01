Egypt stun Spain in final group fixture at Olympics as both sides progress

Ibrahim Adel of Egypt celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal

A brace from Ibrahim Adel (23) helped Egypt shock Spain in Nantes, as the 2-1 victory over the pre-tournament favourites saw Rogerio Micale’s side progress through to the quarter-finals as Group C winners.

Having confirmed their place in the quarter-finals after back-to-back victories over the Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan, a completely different-looking Spain side - showcasing 10 changes - should have taken the lead after seven minutes.

However, Jon Pacheco disappointingly directed his header wide of the mark from an incoming set-piece. Spain continued their unrelenting pursuit of the game’s opening goal as the contest began to evolve. Marc Pubill, who opened La Roja’s 2024 Olympics goalscoring account, beat Egyptian keeper Hamza Alaa, but not the left-hand post.

Knowing that if they avoided defeat it would see them progress to the knockout stages alongside Santi Denia’s Spaniards, Egypt’s game plan appeared simple, try and catch Spain out on the counter-attack, and they nearly did in the 23rd minute, as Ahmed Kouka’s dipping effort from distance had to be tipped over the bar by Alejandro Iturbe.

However, there was absolutely nothing that could stop the ball from flying into the back of the net five minutes before half-time, as Adel struck an exquisite first-time hit rocket that flew straight into the top corner.

Key match stats Flashscore

Down at the break and currently off the top of Group C, Denia pulled no punches during the interval, as he introduced two new faces from the dugout including making a more attacking tactical change.

Despite the changes, Egypt doubled their lead shortly before the hour-mark, as a poorly attempted back-pass from Pacheco put it on a plate for Adel to once again get his name on the scoresheet with a fortuitous finish over Iturbe’s body.

Adel would be denied a memorable hat-trick by Iturbe in the 74th minute, as La Roja’s goalkeeper brilliantly blocked the Man of the Match’s effort before instinctively getting a hand to the follow-up from Kouka.

With a substantial amount of second-half stoppage time expected - based on the tournament so far - Sergio Camello spurned a glorious opportunity to halve Egypt’s lead by inexplicably planting his unmarked header at the back post against the foot of the post.

Samu Omorodion did pull a consolation back for Spain in the 90th minute with a powerful header, however, Egypt’s best form of defence turned out to be attack, as they celebrated their qualification but also a first-ever victory over the Spanish.

Meanwhile, Spain will face the winners of Group D - Japan or Paraguay - after Denia’s decision to make wholesale changes spectacularly backfired on him.

Final Group C standings Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ibrahim Adel (Egypt)

In the other final Group C fixture, Dominican Republic and Uzbekistan drew 1-1.