Derby Week: Rich versus poor, Communists versus Liberals - Bulgaria's "Eternal Derby"

Sofia rivals CSKA and Levski are the most successful Bulgarian clubs in history. CSKA have 31 trophies in its display case for winning the league and 21 for triumphing in the domestic cup, while Levski have been champions on 26 occasions and achieved the same number of cup victories. The two giants from the capital thus have 52 major Bulgarian trophies to their credit. While Ludogorets Razgrad has dominated local football for the past decade, the Sofia derby still enjoys a privileged status in the country that goes far beyond sport.

The old Sofia derby

Levski was founded by a group of students in 1911 and were officially registered three years later. It was named after the Bulgarian national hero, Vasil Levski, a fighter for the independence of the Bulgarians from the Ottoman Empire. Right from the league's inception in 1924, Levski footballers were among the traditional participants in Bulgaria's top competition. And they have never been relegated. Even before the Second World War, they were already one of the top football clubs in the country. It would go on to win their first few titles and would add more immediately after the war.

An even more successful protagonist of the interwar period from the Bulgarian capital was Slavia Sofia. Levski and Slavia are among the oldest and historically best clubs in the city. Their derby match is referred to as the Old Sofia Derby. The first post-war winner of the league was another Sofia concept - Lokomotiv. The latter was founded in 1929 as a team of railwaymen. Lokomotiv's matches with other city rivals are referred to as the Little Sofia Derby. After World War II, these Sofia stalwarts had a new rival with the advent of the communist regime.

The football club as an instrument of power

At the beginning of the Second World War, Bulgaria declared neutrality. However, under the pressure of circumstances, it entered the war as an ally of Nazi Germany in 1941. In doing so, it became, among other things, an adversary of the Soviet Union. It was the Soviets who changed the situation in the country three years later. The Red Army entered Bulgarian territory without any resistance and to the enthusiastic welcome of the people. After the war, the supporters of Soviet Stalinism retained control of the country. After a referendum in 1946, organised by the Bulgarian Communist Party under the supervision of the Red Army, the tsarism was abolished and the Bulgarian People's Republic was proclaimed.

As was the case in other parts of the East, the Communist Party government in Bulgaria immediately after coming to power intervened in all spheres of society, not excluding sport. Of course, the Communists wanted to bring the most popular sport - football - under control. The thorn in the side of the ruling party was the successful Levski club, holder of the last two titles at that time (1946 and 1947). It was successful, traditional and very popular in society...

Moreover, it directly symbolized the Bulgarian national identity. From the point of view of the communists, the club and its fans were a potential threat in every way - an inconvenient obstacle. However, persecuting or closing down Levski would not have been a popular and therefore strategically appropriate move. So the communist regime opted for a different solution - it established a new entity whose goal was to sideline Levski. Both in terms of sport and, consequently, in terms of popularity with the public. In 1948, the "Central Sports Club of the Army" - CSKA Sofia- was founded under the banner of the People's Army.

Derby of the former regime

The rivalry between Levski and CSKA flared up immediately in 1948 when the pro-regime club managed to win the league in its debut season. Levski footballers finished second. In the next two years, the two sides clashed twice in the final of the Bulgarian Cup. In both cases, Levski players won.

Each time, they needed three matches to decide the winner - both matches ended in a draw after extra time and the finals were then repeated until it was decided (no penalties were played then). Levski also became league champions again in these seasons (1949 and 1950). In 1949, the name Levski was banned and the club had to be renamed Dinamo Sofia. A red star was added to the emblem above the classic letter "D", also known from Soviet clubs with this name (Dynamo Kiev, Dinamo Moscow, Dinamo Minsk and many others).

Despite the misleading name, Dinamo became the one that a large part of society "followed". These were mostly the people who were set against the communist regime. CSKA profiled itself as a tool of the ruling communist establishment and over time began to exercise its position to the full. Between 1954 and 1962 it won nine consecutive titles. These achievements were, of course, due to its many privileges. The main one was the monopoly on player selection. As an army club, CSKA could recruit the best players from all over the country as part of its compulsory military service.

When the derby goes beyond the limit of tolerance.

Over the years, Levski/Dinamo and CSKA consolidated their position as two of the best and most supported clubs in Bulgaria. They have divided society into two halves, contradictory in every aspect. Confrontations between the two sides often turned into fierce clashes, both on the pitch between the two teams and in the streets between their supporters.

In 1985, when the arch-enemies faced each other in the final of the Bulgarian Cup, the tense relations between the two camps resulted in a conflict whose intensity surpassed anything that had ever happened in this rivalry. The match was marred by a number of controversial refereeing decisions, which sparked riots and fights both on the pitch and in the stands. CSKA won the match 2-1. However, the whole incident was of such magnitude that "it was too much" even for the communist government.

The result? Both clubs were disbanded by government decree, their league results nullified, and several players were charged with inciting violence and given lifetime suspensions. Among those punished was the star CSKA player Christo Stoichkov, later a Barcelona man. The harsh punishment was in fact forgiven after a year.

After the fall of the communist regime in 1989, the two clubs reverted to their original names, Levski and CSKA. Conditions in Bulgarian society had changed, but the rivalry between the two sides continued.

2016

In 2015, CSKA found itself in big financial trouble, which even resulted in bankruptcy. Prominent Bulgarian businessman, oligarch and oil tycoon Grisha Gantchev wanted to take over the famous club. And he was no newcomer to football. His club Litex Lovech had won the title twice in a row just a few years earlier. However, in 2016, Gantchev moved his first league license to CSKA and Litex had to start from scratch (currently operating in the 2nd league).

However, the takeover of CSKA by Gantchev was not to the liking of a large part of the fans. They couldn't prevent the transaction, so they set up their own club. They named it CSKA 1948 Sofia. Already in 2020, the new club managed to break into the top competition, where they duel in the "CSKA derby" with the original bearer of the name. Its younger challenger plays its matches in the town of Bistrica, 15km south of Sofia.

The derby between CSKA and Levski is "Eternal"

CSKA and Levski used to divide Bulgarian society into red and blue, especially during the days of the previous regime. Despite many escapades, including financial instability in the case of both clubs, and defying the domination of Ludogorets Razgrad, who have won the last 11 titles, CSKA and Levski are still the most popular sides in the whole of Bulgaria. However, the rivalry between the two, although it only began in 1948, will remain Bulgaria's biggest derby due to its strong historical significance.

Follow the 215th duel between CSKA and Levski live on Flashscore. The first whistle will blow at 13:45 CET on Saturday October 7th.

