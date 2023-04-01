Data-driven Manager of the Month: The magic of Michel that has Girona flying high

Data-driven Manager of the Month: The magic of Michel that has Girona flying high

Last season, Girona, the Spanish side that returned to LaLiga, displayed some impressive offensive football that eventually earned them a place in mid-table. Coach Michel (47) hasn't lost any of his playing philosophy in the current season, either - in fact, they are doing even better this time around.

After playing the eighth round of the league, the Catalans are flying high in third place in the table behind giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. Let's take a look at what is behind their current success from a tactical and analytical perspective.

After a run of eight games without a loss, Girona welcomed leaders Real Madrid to their home ground at the weekend and, despite losing 0-3, they were a worthy opponent for Los Blancos.

This is confirmed by advanced data models evaluating the control of the game or the quality of the chances created. Both teams were able to get the ball into the final third throughout the match and create dangerous shooting opportunities.

In the end, Real amassed 2.89 expected goals (xG) and were able to convert their extra chances into goals, while Girona can tear their hair out after registering 1.73 xG.

The match also clearly showed the strengths and weaknesses of the Catalan club. On the one hand, an excellently functioning attack, on the other, a defence that allows opponents a really high number of dangerous shots.

While their offence is the third best in terms of quality of chances behind Real and Barcelona, their defence is the fifth weakest in the league.

Coach Michel is able to adapt the style of play and the concept of offensive organization to the opponent and the stage of the game but he primarily prefers to play with three defenders when setting up attacks.

In the first phase of the build-up, the two stoppers sldie to the right side, while left back Daley Blind inverts towards the middle of the field. The right full back, Yan Couto, is positioned high and wide.

This creates a 3-2 structure with three stoppers and two pivots. It is a system of building play against the opponent's midfield block that is typical of teams playing positional football, such as Manchester City, Arsenal or Barcelona.

The 3-2 structure 11Hacks

Another typical feature, and a trend in contemporary football, is the creation of the so-called 'box midfield', or 'square midfield'.

Girona achieves this by having right winger Viktor Tsygankov drop down into the middle and, together with an offensive midfielder and two pivots, create the aforementioned square in order to outnumber the opponent and gain a positional advantage.

Girona's box midfield 11Hacks

Once the offensive midfielder opens up space between the lines, he is often able to play a through pass to forward Artem Dovbyk in the space behind the offensive centre back. With his speed and power, the Ukrainian international not only threatens with his runs but also creates space for other players. Against medium and high blocks, Dovbyk is also often the recipient of long balls, always ready to charge in behind the defence.

An example of Artem Dovbyk's runs 11Hacks

Against deeper mid-blocks, Girona rely on diagonal passes. When the play moves to the right wing, the central midfielders, along with Tsygankov, try to move out to that side and create space in the centre.

The main idea here is to overload the space - that is, to draw the opponent's block into the side and then transfer the play to the isolated Savio on the opposite side. The latter usually has enough time to win a one-on-one battle against the opposing full back.

An example of Girona overloading one flank 11Hacks

Girona's major weapon in the final third of the pitch is centred on targeting the back post, both in the case of Savio from the left and Yann Couto from the right.

Crosses are often aimed towards the back post, where Michels' team are looking to create a numerical advantage with a suitable cross into the box. Moreover, the Catalans maintain a good structure for the second ball and often get chances right in front of the box.

Girona look to take advantage of crosses to the back post 11Hacks

Still only 19 years old, Brazilian winger Savio is a hugely dangerous weapon for Girona going into the final third. With the ball at his feet, he offers a variety of crossing options and with his speed and dynamism, he is often completely invisible to defenders.

One of Girona's frequent moves is leading the ball to the centre. His teammates are well aware of his qualities, so they leave him room to accelerate and take the ball into space, which he is the best player in La Liga at doing according to the data models.

Savio excels in one-on-one situations, in which he can get around defenders from the outside to the middle while dribbling. After breaking through, he then has options that are created by the attacking players' runs between the defenders.

Savio has a variety of passing options when he breaks through 11Hacks

The desire to be constantly on the run and on offer makes Girona one of the most dangerous teams both in direct attack after gaining the ball and from static passing. Players on the ball in the intermediate space, usually central midfielders, attacking defenders or inverted wingers, always have several options for passing both to the wing and to the so-called 'cutback zones'.

Runs into the cut-back zones 11Hacks

Although Girona have a distinct style, they don't have just one type of play that makes them one of the most dangerous teams in LaLiga. Rather, it is a set of different mechanisms in different phases of the game, during which Girona's players are well aware of their strengths and position within the attacking organisation.

The Catalans may not have big stars in their ranks but they rely on technically advanced players in all parts of the pitch. Moreover, most of them can play in different positions - for example, the full backs can play as inverted midfielders or wingers. There is probably no better right-back tandem in Spain at the moment than Couto and Arnau Martinez.

Along with the excellent Tsygankov and Savio, the aforementioned Ukrainian striker Dovbyk is also an important element of the offensive as he is aggressive, physically strong, very technically proficient and, with his back to the goal, difficult for opponents to stop. He is practically a false nine in a large body, which is extremely dangerous in front of the goal.

Considering the variation and different options that coach Michel has at his disposal, it is no wonder that Girona's attacking campaign is - and will be - successful.