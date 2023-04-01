Atletico come from behind to squeeze past courageous Cadiz

Atlético Madrid came from 2-0 down to defeat Cadiz 3-2 at the Metropolitano, clinching their 12th successive LaLiga victory in the process.

This clash pitted the division’s joint-second-worst attack - only Las Palmas (2) had netted fewer goals than Cadiz (6) prior to kick-off - against an Atleti outfit that had again shown their defensive nous by conceding a league-low five strikes. Therefore, you would perhaps have needed to pinch yourself when Cádiz raced into a 2-0 lead within the first half-hour.

The hosts did look dangerous early on, with Antoine Griezmann striking the post inside three minutes before seeing an effort from close range denied by Jeremias Ledesma, but El Submarino Amarillo showed them how to finish as the quarter-hour mark approached.

While the opener was contentious - Diego Simeone was incensed as protests following rough challenges on Koke and Rodrigo Riquelme in the build-up were waved away - Chris Ramos’ pinpoint ball was worthy of a goal, and Lucas Pires duly obliged.

Cádiz defender Fali almost netted the goal of the season, firing just wide of Jan Oblak’s right post from inside his own half, before his side doubled his lead in the 28th minute.

This was route-one football at its most efficient, as a long Ledesma goal-kick was flicked on by Cesar Azpilicueta into the path of Roger Marti, who lobbed an onrushing Oblak to double his side’s advantage. Three touches, one goal - sometimes, football really is that simple.

Although the deficit was halved shortly after, with Angel Correa doing well to head Azpilicueta’s cross into the bottom corner, the away side remained in front at the end of an enthralling opening period.

That lead remained intact for around 45 seconds after the restart. After starting the attack down the right-hand side, Nahuel Molina finished it by firing home via a Javi Hernandez deflection.

With the bit now between their teeth, Los Colchoneros continued to press forward and almost completed the comeback soon after when only a stunning Ledesma save could deny Griezmann’s curler.

Although Ramos had a header tipped over the bar by Ledesma, Atléti eventually had their third with a little over an hour on the clock. Another swift move exposed the Cádiz backline, allowing Saúl Ñíguez to provide Correa with a simple tap-in.

With this win following on from victories over city rivals Real Madrid and Osasuna, Simeone’s men appear to be hitting their stride after a mixed start to the campaign. Cadiz, meanwhile, will be bitterly disappointed to come away empty-handed considering their two-goal advantage, and have now prevailed just once in 15 away matches in the top flight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Check out all the stats from the game with Flashscore.