Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa sidelined for weeks with knee injury

Correa is out for a number of weeks
Reuters
Atletico Madrid's Argentina forward Angel Correa (28)is out of action after picking up a knee injury in their 3-1 win over Real Madrid in LaLiga at the weekend, the club said on Tuesday.

Correa came on in the 86th minute but was left in pain following a strong challenge in stoppage time from midfielder Jude Bellingham, who was booked.

"Angel Correa sustained a grade 1 sprain of the medial collateral ligament of the knee," Atletico said in a statement. "The Argentina international has undergone an MRI scan that has confirmed the injury."

Spanish media said Correa could be sidelined until after the international break in mid-October.

Correa's absence is another blow for Diego Simeone's side who are already without the injured Thomas Lemar, Reinildo Mandava, Caglar Soyuncu, Pablo Barrios and Rodrigo De Paul.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaCorrea AngelAtl. Madrid
