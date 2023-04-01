Weekend highlights: Nine-man Liverpool, disappointing Ramos and a brilliant free kick

The football weekend is varied and packed with interesting moments. The best, the worst, the most interesting and the weirdest are presented to you by Flashscore in our weekly highlights feature. Today we look at a wonderful free kick in the Bundesliga, Sergio Ramos' unfortunate own goal and Pep Guardiola's comments backfiring.

Goal of the weekend

Bundesliga newcomer Heidenheim robbed cup participant Union Berlin of all points at the weekend. Two players had the most to do with it. Goalkeeper Kevin Muller, who kept a clean sheet, although the Berlin team's chances should have been enough to score 2.43 goals according to the xG metric. And their productive full back Jan-Niklas Beste. He has an impressive record of three goals and as many assists in five games, with a wonderful free kick to decide Heidenheim's 1-0 win.

Underperformer of the weekend

Despite the lure of Saudi Arabia, Sergio Ramos returned home to play for Sevilla again after 18 years. Even at 37, he is the clear leader of the defence, but he was unfortunate to make his mark on the score sheet in the weekend's showdown with Barcelona. A header from youngster Lamine Yamal was knocked into his own net.

The pain was multiple - it was the only goal of the match, so the Andalusian team lost all points because of it, and against a team with whom Ramos had fought uncompromising battles in El Clasico for years in the Real Madrid jersey. Interestingly, it was his third own goal in La Liga, the previous two were for Real, and coincidentally, both in games against Sevilla.

Social media highlight

Brazilian Internacional fans didn't enjoy the match with Atletico-MG, they had to watch a 2-0 defeat, and their team finished with ten players. Perhaps only one Porto Alegre supporter had a good time at the stadium because instead of watching the match he took a nap...

Statistic of the weekend

A lot has been written about the VAR problems that cost Liverpool points against Tottenham, but one interesting statistic was left out. Curtis Jones' red card was the third the Reds have received in the last six league games. Jurgen Klopp's team has tightened up considerably, needing a lot more games, 168 to be precise, for the previous three reds. Jones was then followed up by Diogo Jota, who went off after a second yellow.

Story of the weekend

A little lapse of memory cost Pep Guardiola dearly. "Wolves have a big strength in attack, there's Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha and that Korean guy (The Korean Guy in English)," he said before Saturday's game.

The Citizens surprisingly lost all the points at Wolves' ground and as fate would have it, it was "The Korean Guy" who scored the winning goal - coach Guardiola will now surely remember that his name is Hwang Hee-Chan.

Photo of the weekend

Brazilian photographer Alexandre Cassian took a great snap. The Bahia players were trying to explain to the referee to judge a controversial moment against Flamengo at VAR. In doing so, they invented a new discipline - synchronised complaining.