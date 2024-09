Chelsea teenager Angelo Gabriel (19) has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

The Brazilian winger's transfer fee has not been officially disclosed, though British media reported it was around 19.1 million pounds.

Gabriel, who spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, arrived at Stamford Bridge in July 2023. He will now team up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane at Al Nassr.