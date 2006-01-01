Chilwell could leave for Turkey or Saudi Arabia as window remains open

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell (27) may have been thrown a career lifeline this week.

The defender was frozen out of head coach Enzo Maresca’s first team before the transfer window closed.

Now that Chilwell was unable to secure a move away, he has been left in limbo

According to GiveMeSport, Chilwell is not pushing to leave and is content with his situation.

But he may get the chance to sign for a club in Turkey or Saudi Arabia, as their transfer windows are still open.

One option would be to sign up to play for former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce.