  Arne Slot happy with strong Liverpool squad ahead of his first Premier League game

Slot is set to manage Liverpool in the league for the first time
Arne Slot was not able to sign some of the players he wanted ahead of his first Premier League game as Liverpool manager but the Dutchman said on Friday that he was happy with the strength of the squad Jurgen Klopp had left him.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi decided not to join Liverpool despite the club's best efforts, Slot told reporters, adding that it was difficult to find players who would improve his squad.

"We go forward with the ones we have," Slot said ahead of Saturday's visit to newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

"(Wataru) Endo did well in pre-season. We're in a good place... Zubimendi decided not to come, we did every effort. If a player decides not to come then it's obvious he's not coming."

Slot said he was happy with how quickly he had been able to implement his playing style at Liverpool, who won their tenth League Cup last season.

"Jurgen left the team in a good place and we are trying to build from there... we're not changing everything. Actually, we (didn't) change that much because many things were already good," he said.

"Fortunately for me, a lot of this playing style the boys already knew, because many things have stayed the same and we have tried to adjust where we can to improve the team.

"Last season was also a season where they could win a trophy with this team, so we are hoping and aiming for the same."

The former Feyenoord manager said there were no easy matches in the Premier League and his players were ready to face Ipswich.

"They did really well in the last few years under their manager (Kieran McKenna). It's interesting to see what's going to happen tomorrow," Slot added.

Mentions
Premier League creates Twitter account to explain VAR decisions in real time

