Who are the best FPL players and hidden gems for Gameweek One of the 2024/25 season?

There is only one time of the year when millions of people from around the world have the same dilemma - 'Do I spend 15% of my budget on Erling Haaland?'

That is right - FPL is back and it’s time to look at the best players for Gameweek One using Fantasy Football Hub’s AI-predicted points. We will pick out the best player in each position for the upcoming gameweek and the best hidden gem each week. If you’re still struggling to lock in your team for opening weekend, get your FREE team rating right here!

Defender: Gabriel vs Wolves (H) - 5.5 points

Arsenal have the best clean sheet chance of the weekend when they host Wolves at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon. Their defence takes four of the top five places in the defensive AI rankings for Gameweek 1, with centre-back Gabriel marginally leading the way from Ben White on 5.5 predicted points.

Defenders' predicted points Fantasy Football Hub

Arsenal looked to be in fine form in their final pre-season game on Sunday, beating Lyon 2-0 in the Emirates Cup. Gabriel got himself on the scoresheet, converting a Declan Rice corner, showcasing his supreme aerial threat from set pieces. Teammate William Saliba also got on the scoresheet, but AI favours Gabriels’ superior goal threat.

Gabriel’s underlying attacking numbers are among the best in the league for defenders. He ranked second for big chances on goal with seven last season and second for shots in the box with 28. He scored three goals in the Premier League last season. Two of his eight Premier League goals have come in games against Wolves.

Arsenal were the best defence in the league last campaign, with 18 clean sheets, including seven in their final ten games. They conceded just 43 big chances on their goal all campaign, while Wolves have failed to score in their most recent two pre-season matches.

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah vs Ipswich (A) - 7.5 points

Liverpool star man Mohamed Salah looks set to start the season in around one-third of FPL teams, with a mouthwatering opening game away at promoted Ipswich. A prediction of 7.5 points puts him as the AI favoured captain pick for opening weekend. He has a full pre-season under his belt, so should be quick out of the blocks once again.

Salah has an outstanding record in FPL for his Gameweek One performances, including five double-digit hauls in five appearances against promoted teams.

He led the way among midfielders last season with 56 shots on target, which will help him accrue more points in the updated bonus points system.

Most shots on targets last season Fantasy Football Hub

He’s been a mainstay of Liverpool’s front three in their friendlies, with one goal and two assists across his appearances. It’s a new look for both Salah and Liverpool for the upcoming season, with a changing of the guard at Anfield as Arne Slot takes over managerial duties from the reign of Jurgen Klopp.

Salah comes in as the AI-favoured captain pick for opening weekend, although given his current ownership, he will be a differential option. He’s been a consistent fantasy performer in his time at Liverpool and it’s thought that he will remain on penalties. If you start the season with him, then he should automatically get the armband.

It’s a tie for the top predicted forward for Gameweek One, between the most expensive player in the game Erling Haaland, and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. Haaland has the tougher fixture on paper away at Chelsea, while Isak faces Championship Play-Off winners Southampton at St. James’ Park.

Haaland has been in great scoring form in a much-needed full pre-season, scoring five goals, including a hat-trick in a friendly against his opponents this week. This is the third consecutive season that Manchester City have started their campaign with an away game, and in Haaland’s two previous seasons, he’s opened his account with a brace.

He’s gone on to win the Premier League Golden Boot in consecutive seasons, and is arguably the best goalscorer the league has ever seen. He was second only to Cole Palmer for points per match last season on seven, having missed a period through injury and had fewer opportunities to convert from the penalty spot.

Haaland’s underlying numbers for goal threat were unrivalled, sitting top for shots on target, big chances and expected goals. He’s a fine captain pick for those managers opting to go with the £15.0 million man, instead of the AI’s favourite midfield pick, Mohammed Salah.

Haaland vs Isak Fantasy Football Hub

Don’t overlook Alexander Isak in the captain conversation either, given his favourable fixture. Isak has produced three goals and one assist during pre-season and is another key FPL asset to have benefited from a break in the summer, with no involvement in international tournaments.

Isak finished last season strongly, scoring nine goals in his final 10 games, while also registering four assists. Among forwards, only Haaland can improve on his 40 big chances on goals, netting 21 goals from 20.22 xG. He should start the campaign as the undisputed number nine with Callum Wilson injured. Plus, he’s on penalties.

Hidden Gem: Chris Wood vs Bournemouth (H) - 5.7 points

The AI’s hidden gem for opening weekend is Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood, when they entertain Bournemouth at the City Ground on Saturday. The forward is in less than 5% of sides, but predicted to score 5.7 points in this fixture.

He’s not a popular FPL pick given his long-term potential, with fears that Taiwo Awoniyi could replace him as the number nine once he’s got himself back up to speed after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injury. There are also rumours that Forest are keen to sign another striker in this window, given Chris Wood’s age.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo placed great faith in Wood in their fight to avoid relegation at the tail end of last season and he duly delivered, scoring six goals in their final ten league games. He could be worth a look at just £6.0 million given Forest’s kind opening run of fixtures, as a budget enabler.