Arsenal have been preparing for Manchester City game since pre-season, says Arteta

Arsenal wrap up a gruelling week on the road with a third straight-away game when they face champions Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday and manager Mikel Arteta (42) said his squad had been preparing for the clash since pre-season.

After beating Tottenham Hotspur away in a north London derby last weekend, Arsenal flew to Bergamo and got a goalless draw at Atalanta in the Champions League on Thursday. They have little time to rest, however, with City next up at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side have edged Arsenal to win the title in the last two seasons and once again the two clubs are first and second in the league after four games, with City two points clear at the top.

"We've been preparing for this since pre-season. Obviously, we knew the schedule and we know that it's extremely rare to play in these conditions with three massive away games in six days," Arteta said.

"But it was what it was so we have prepared for that, both physically, mentally and tactically.

"We're making sure that everyone is ready for it because we're going to need them, especially with the injuries that we had from the international break."

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard remains sidelined with an ankle injury sustained on duty with Norway and Arteta is unsure of the midfielder's return date.

"We need to see the development in the next week or so, how the ankle reacts first of all and then the staff will give me an update on the time frame and how long he'll be out for," the Spaniard said.

Arteta added that there were no fresh injuries after the draw at Atalanta but had hoped for an extra day of rest after City drew at home to Inter Milan on Wednesday.

"We wanted the same as them, we're not getting it, so we have to adapt and make the most of the time that we have today and tomorrow and on the morning of the match to prepare in the best way to go there and win the game," he said.

Although City have had Arsenal's number in the past, they have not beaten Arteta's side in their last three meetings in all competitions, with their last win coming in April 2023.

Arsenal also boast a stellar away record in 2024, dropping points in just the 0-0 draw at City last season, and Arteta said he expected a competitive atmosphere at The Etihad Stadium.

"We go to the home of the champions, the team that I think in Premier League history has been the most consistent ever, not only in terms of results but in terms of dominance and consistent top performances," he said.

"This is the challenge. We have to go there and prove that again we've made another step and we can compete."