Attention turns to Amorim as Manchester United reign begins with trip to Ipswich

Reuters
A cartoon of Ruben Amorim on the cover of fanzine 'United We Stand'
A cartoon of Ruben Amorim on the cover of fanzine 'United We Stand'
Manchester United begin what they hope will be a journey back towards their former glory as new head coach Ruben Amorim (39) takes charge for the first time away at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

As the Premier League returns after the international stoppage, United's trip to Portman Road offers the most intriguing storyline of a packed weekend of action.

While United's fans will travel to Suffolk with fresh hope after years of decline, Manchester City's are perhaps still in a state of mild shock at a four-match losing streak.

Champions City, boosted by the news that manager Pep Guardiola has signed a contract extension, have fallen five points behind leaders Liverpool but will aim to return to business as usual at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Liverpool, whose own new era under Arne Slot has begun in sensational style with 15 wins from 17 in all competitions, go to bottom club Southampton on Sunday.

Arsenal, like City, also need an urgent re-boot after a haul of only two points from the last 12 on offer in the league has left them in fourth spot, nine points behind Liverpool.

Amorim, whose Sporting side demolished Manchester City in the Champions League in what was his final home game in charge for the Lisbon club, will need to hit the ground running.

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures
Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

United are languishing down in 13th place with only four wins from their first 11 games, although in a tightly-packed table, they are only four points off the top four.

Amorim is the sixth full-time occupant of the Old Trafford hot seat since Alex Ferguson left 11 years ago and he knows the scrutiny will be far more intense than anything he has experienced so far in his coaching career.

"You feel the history and I'm really proud to be Manchester United's coach," Amorim told MUTV.

"I think I am where I'm supposed to be. That's the feeling."

United will travel to an Ipswich side buoyed by a 2-1 victory at Tottenham before the international break - their first win since promotion back to the top flight.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Football
Spurs' Rodrigo Bentancur backed by Ange Postecoglou despite Son Heung-min slur
Returning Newcastle defender Sven Botman 'can't wait to be back on pitch'
Ipswich CEO reveals Ed Sheeran helped club sign player before Taylor Swift concert
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 12?
Southampton suffer Ramsdale and Bednarek blow ahead of Liverpool clash
Goncalo Ramos nearing return for PSG as Luis Enrique warns of player workload
Chelsea captain James injured again as Maresca travels to former club Leicester City
AC Milan look to inflict first defeat of season on Juventus as Napoli welcome Roma
Pressure on Man City to turn things around quickly, starting with Spurs
Barcelona wont return to Camp Nou until at least mid-February

