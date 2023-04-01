Beleaguered Ten Hag said Manchester United proved something to fans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Beleaguered Ten Hag said Manchester United proved something to fans
Beleaguered Ten Hag said Manchester United proved something to fans
Wednesday's win had Old Trafford's Stretford End singing "Erik ten Hag's Red Army"
Wednesday's win had Old Trafford's Stretford End singing "Erik ten Hag's Red Army"
Reuters
On the heels of an abysmal loss at Newcastle that sparked more reports of unrest in Manchester United's dressing room, beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag said his team wanted to send a message to their fans at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Mission accomplished. Scott McTominay scored twice and United thoroughly dominated Chelsea in a 2-1 win - a score that flattered the visitors - to climb to sixth in table with their fourth Premier League win in five games.

"We are pleased with the result and the performance. We deserved this," Ten Hag told the BBC. "We wanted to send this message to the crowd, but this is also our style. In the first 30 minutes we did it perfectly on the pitch.

"When you are not on top form on the day, you get beaten," Ten Hag added. "You need to be at your best. When you are not, you get killed. We know that and we need the right attitude every game."

The club had banned four journalists from Tuesday's pre-game press conference after they reported that the manager had lost more than 50% of the dressing room. The club said in a statement they barred the reporters because they did not give United right of reply to negative stories.

Ten Hag said again that he is not concerned.

"I don't care about the noise," he said. "They are used to it. It was the same (when he managed at) Ajax, but in a smaller country so less people."

Wednesday's win had Old Trafford's Stretford End singing "Erik ten Hag's Red Army" in the game's dying minutes while midfielder Sofyan Amrabat defended his manager post-victory.

"He's one of the best in the world," Amrabat told Amazon Prime. "He's a fantastic coach and we are all behind him."

Ten Hag praised McTominay's performance. While he scored twice and is United's top league scorer this season with five, he had numerous other chances, including two rapid-fire shots that forced keeper Robert Sanchez into an acrobatic double save.

"He did great," Ten Hag said. "He had an important role to play. He is a very good player. In possession he was very dynamic. He scored two and could have had more."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedMcTominay ScottNewcastle UtdAmrabat SofyanChelseaAjaxSanchez Robert
Related Articles
McTominay scores twice as Man Utd fight back to beat Chelsea
Newcastle keeper Pope set to miss four months with injury, says Howe
OPINION: Why Erik ten Hag persists with Marcus Rashford despite his lack of form
Show more
Football
Guardiola has to 'find a solution' to Manchester City woes after Villa loss
Manchester City must 'use the pain' to return to winning ways, says Stones
Pochettino 'not disappointed' in Chelsea performance despite Man United loss
Mbappe, Bellingham, Haaland and Vinicius - Who is ready to claim football's throne?
'What's right for Forest is right for me,' Nottingham manager Cooper says
Joel Matip suffered ruptured ACL, says Liverpool's Klopp
Wilder encouraged despite Sheffield United's 2-0 loss to Liverpool
Stuttgart power past Dortmund 2-0 to reach German Cup last eight
Aston Villa climb to third with thrilling win over Manchester City
Most Read
OPINION: Why Erik ten Hag persists with Marcus Rashford despite his lack of form
Not a good time to face wounded Manchester United, says Chelsea's Pochettino
Aston Villa climb to third with thrilling win over Manchester City
McTominay scores twice as Man Utd fight back to beat Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings