McTominay scores twice as Man Utd fight back to beat Chelsea

A brace from Scott McTominay earned Manchester United a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League (PL), making it 11 matches since the Blues last won at Old Trafford in a run stretching back to May 2013.

The Red Devils have received enough criticism lately to take the decision to ban four news outlets from their pre-game press conference. Erik ten Hag’s side still started brightly and were awarded an early penalty after Enzo Fernandez caught Antony.

Their frustration continued as Robert Sanchez outfoxed Bruno Fernandes to save his spot-kick before they eventually opened the scoring in the 19th minute. After Marc Cucurella blocked Harry Maguire’s initial effort, McTominay provided a clinical touch and finish.

There was a stoppage due to a technical issue for linesman Simon Bennett, but the match’s all-action nature continued once play resumed.

Sanchez made an instinctive double save to deny McTominay before Nicolas Jackson was halted by Andre Onana and Mudryk fired wide from a promising opening at the other end.

There was another twist before the break, with boyhood United fan Cole Palmer silencing Old Trafford when he worked space in the box and slid the ball into the bottom corner.

Both managers made a change to their defensive line at half time and there was more discipline being shown, but chances still came with Jackson heading over from inside the six-yard box and Alejandro Garnacho curling an effort wide.

The Red Devils also asked questions of Chelsea from corners around the hour mark, although Luke Shaw’s sweet strike was blocked by Levi Colwill and Sanchez denied McTominay again.

The Scotland international wasn’t to be stopped from edging his side ahead again, nodding home from Garnacho’s cross for his fifth goal in eight PL matches having never previously matched that number in an entire league campaign.

Match stats Flashscore

Despite the midfielder sending his effort harmlessly wide when there was a chance to secure his hat-trick and Garnacho coming agonisingly close to finding the corner, Armando Broja hit the woodwork as United ended their two-game winless runs in all competitions to beat a top-10 side in the Premier League for the first time this term.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three and still haven’t won back-to-back league games this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

