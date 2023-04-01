Boubacar Kamara set to miss rest of Aston Villa's season due to knee injury

Aston Villa look set to be without midfielder Boubacar Kamara (24) for the rest of the season after confirming the French midfielder suffered a "significant knee ligament injury" against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Athletic reported Kamara had torn his anterior cruciate ligament, which would also end his chances of being part of France's Euro 2024 squad.

"Aston Villa can confirm Boubacar Kamara has suffered a significant knee ligament injury," Villa said in a statement.

"The midfielder sustained the damage during yesterday's fixture with Manchester United and has subsequently undergone a scan this morning.

"Kamara's condition will be reviewed ahead of a further consultation with a knee specialist."

The news comes as a major blow just as Villa have hit a bad run of form.

Kamara has been a major part of the club's revival under Unai Emery since joining on a free transfer from Marseille in 2022.

Emery's men sit fifth in the Premier League but have won just once in their last six games in all competitions.

They are one point adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham and five clear of United, who are beginning to hit form, in sixth.

A place in the top four would guarantee the 1982 European champions a place in the Champions League for the first time.

A top-five finish could also be enough depending on how English sides fare in European competitions this season.

Villa will have a say in that as they also renew their bid for glory in the Europa Conference League next month.