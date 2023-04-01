Bowen on target as West Ham record slim win over Luton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Bowen on target as West Ham record slim win over Luton
Bowen on target as West Ham record slim win over Luton
Bowen and his West Ham teammates celebrate
Bowen and his West Ham teammates celebrate
Profimedia
West Ham United moved to the summit of the Premier League table after goals from Jarrod Bowen (26) and Kurt Zouma (28) earned David Moyes’ side a 2-1 victory over Luton Town, ending the Hatters’ nine-match unbeaten run on home soil in the process.

Having suffered heavy away defeats to Brighton and Chelsea in their opening two league fixtures, Luton returned to the newly-revamped Kenilworth Road with a point to prove in their long-awaited first home match in the league.

The visit of in-form West Ham, however, promised to be another stern test of the Hatters’ top-flight credentials, and true to form, it was the visitors who edged a closely-fought opening 15 minutes, with Said Benrahma firing a sharp volley wide of the near post.

Roared on by the fervent home support, the Hatters gradually grew into the contest as the first half progressed, although clear-cut chances came at a premium, with both defences holding firm.

Despite a growing sense of confidence among the Luton players, it was West Ham who produced the all-important breakthrough eight minutes before the interval, as Lucas Paqueta brilliantly picked out Bowen at the back post, giving the winger the simple task of heading home from six yards to put the Hammers ahead.

Bowen celebrates his goal
AFP

The hosts emerged after the restart desperate to gain a foothold in the match, but it was West Ham who remained the more threatening of the two sides in the final third, with Emersen seeing a well-taken strike disallowed for a marginal offside.

Having tasted defeat just once in their last 11 home encounters, Luton refused to lose hope with time ticking into the final 20 minutes, however, a distinct lack of cutting edge in front of goal continued to prove problematic for the Hatters as West Ham closed in on victory.

Key stats from the match at full-time
Flashscore

Any hopes of a late equaliser were finally put to bed five minutes from time when Zouma rose highest in the six-yard box to head home from James Ward-Prowse’s delivery, securing a third consecutive league win for the Hammers in the process.

A stoppage-time consolation from Mads Juel Andersen gave the home fans something to cheer about late on, but it did little to alter the final result, as Rob Edwards’ side look to bounce back after the international break following a difficult introduction to the top flight.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

See all of the stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballLutonWest HamPremier League
Related Articles
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Luton ready to rock Kenilworth Road in Premier League
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Show more
Football
Manchester United sign Amrabat and Reguilon on season loans
Updated
Deadline Day LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani
Updated
Tottenham sign Wales winger Brennan Johnson from Forest
Football Tracker: Milan win in Rome, Dortmund drop points at home
Updated
Liverpool sign Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern
Updated
Barcelona announce Cancelo and Felix on one-year loan deals
10-man Milan down Roma thanks to Giroud and Leao strikes
Dortmund let two-goal lead slip at home against Heidenheim
Italy recall Locatelli but Bonucci out of Spalletti's first squad
Most Read
Deadline Day LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Editors' picks: Milan clash with Roma, India meet Pakistan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings