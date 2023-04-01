Luton ready to rock Kenilworth Road in Premier League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Luton ready to rock Kenilworth Road in Premier League
Luton ready to rock Kenilworth Road in Premier League
Luton ready to rock Kenilworth Road in Premier League
Luton ready to rock Kenilworth Road in Premier League
Reuters
Luton Town's long wait to welcome top-flight football back to their snug Kenilworth Road home ends on Friday as they take on West Ham United seeking their first points of the season.

The club, back amongst the elite for the first time since 1992, had to postpone their opening home match against Burnley as work was ongoing to bring their stadium up to scratch.

Heavy opening defeats at Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea were not unexpected for a club that sealed their Premier League spot by beating Coventry City in the Championship play-offs.

But anticipation is building for the visit of West Ham, who will become the first top-flight team to play a league match at Kenilworth Road since Aston Villa 31 years ago.

Even with 10 million pounds of upgrades to the Bobbers Stand, Luton's capacity is only 11,300, roughly the same as Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium.

But in terms of appearance, Luton's quirky home looks like a throwback to yesteryear with Victorian houses hemming it in and one entrance being via the garden of neighbouring property.

One thing is for sure, however. The volume created by the Hatters fans crammed in on Friday will shake the 118-year-old stadium to its foundations.

"You know, I know and everyone connected to the club knows what's coming on Friday and I want to hear it," manager Rob Edwards (40) said in the build-up.

"We've got to bring the football side but, judging what the fans have been like away from home, I can't wait to see what they produce on Friday night. The feel-good factor around the place is incredible."

Forward Cauley Woodrow (28), who scored in the League Cup win at Kenilworth Road against Gillingham this week, said Luton needed to turn their home into an intimidating 'fortress'.

They were actually unbeaten in their last eight home league games despite relegation in 1992, with West Ham the last team to beat them at Kenilworth Road in a top flight fixture.

The Hammers are unlikely to be intimidated by their trip to a ground low on comfort but high in passion as they have started the season in style with seven points from their three games.

Victory would send them top for one night at least.

PERFECT RECORD

Champions Manchester City are the only club with a 100% record from three games and will be confident of making it four wins from four at home to Fulham on Saturday, having beaten the London club in their last 14 league meetings.

Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur will aim to bounce back from their League Cup exit at the hands of Fulham as they travel to promoted Burnley on Saturday -- the home side being one of four clubs still to get their first point of the campaign.

Two of the others meet at Bramall Lane with Sheffield United hoping to pile on the misery for Everton, who again look destined for a battle to preserve their near 70-year stay in the top division of English football.

After successive defeats at the hands of Manchester City and Liverpool, Newcastle United face another test as they travel to Brighton in Saturday's late kickoff.

Sunday's blockbuster clash features Arsenal at home to Manchester United as Mikel Arteta's side look to shrug off a disappointing 2-2 draw with visiting Fulham last weekend.

Arsenal's priority will be avoiding any repeat of the early goals they have conceded on a regular basis at home of late.

Andreas Pereira's strike for Fulham after 57 seconds last weekend meant the Gunners became the first Premier League team to concede a first-minute goal three times in a calendar year.

Follow the game on Friday night with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLutonWest Ham
Related Articles
Who's missing? Romero a doubt for Tottenham's clash with Man Utd
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
EXCLUSIVE: Nathan Ellington on making the jump to the Premier League and title contenders
Show more
Football
Dean Henderson signs for Crystal Palace on multi-year deal
Transfer News LIVE: United interested in Reguillon, Roma sign Lukaku
Updated
Haaland and Bonmati win UEFA Player of the Year prizes
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Updated
Former US World Cup winner Julie Ertz retires
Spain's federation set to sack coach Jorge Vilda
Updated
Wolves sign Uruguayan defender Bueno from Girona
UEFA will not follow 'absurd' added time rules, says official
Updated
Wolves' Nunes set for Man City move, says boss O'Neil
Editors' picks: Milan clash with Roma, India meet Pakistan
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United interested in Reguillon, Roma sign Lukaku
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Injured Raphael Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings