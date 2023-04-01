EXCLUSIVE: Nathan Ellington on making the jump to the Premier League and title contenders

Back in the day, Nathan Ellington (42) was a feared marksman for teams such as Wigan, West Brom, Watford, Derby and Ipswich. Known fondly as ‘Duke,’ his partnership with Jason Roberts at Wigan was particularly notable as it was their goals which helped the minnows make the leap into the Premier League in the 2004/05 season.

Though much of the romance has now disappeared from elite football, there is the occasional story that comes along to remind everyone that so-called unfancied sides can upset the status quo. Step forward Luton Town in 2023.

“They're a small club, the chances are they're gonna go down, but one thing I do like to say is teams that come up, they have this togetherness and they have a strong bond,” Ellington told Flashscore.

“They (Luton) have more of a chance than people think. When Wigan came up, I knew our team was going to be good enough to mix it because the seasons before we were beating Premier League teams in the cup all the time. Wigan proved to be a good enough side to really be up there and Luton could do the same.”

The Hatters journey at Kenilworth Road will begin a bit later than other teams playing their home games in the English top-flight, due to the work being done to ensure the stadium is up to Premier League standards. At the time of writing, it would appear that their first home game in 2023/24 will be against West Ham United, another team not without its problems.

They waited until very deep into the transfer window to make a purchase, having signed only Edson Alvarez at the time of writing - although, they could be on the verge of adding Harry Maguire and one or two others. It isn’t clear whether it’s David Moyes’ decision on which players to buy or if that’s now fallen at the door of new technical director, Tim Steidten. Either way, Ellington isn’t impressed.

Watch the full interview with Nathan Ellington Jason Pettigrove/Flashscore

“I think West Ham look like they’re at a bit of loss,” he continued, adding: “They've got a lot of money, and it looks like they're in for some Man United players. I think Harry Maguire would be much more comfortable at a team like West Ham and will be able to get back to his natural game.

“Scott McTominay could be a person that breaks things up like Declan Rice did and he could also flourish playing there. I think if West Ham do get some of these moves over the line, it will serve them well enough.”

From Man United’s point of view, they seem perfectly happy to keep both Maguire and McTominay, though clearly wouldn’t rebuff acceptable offers for either. A combined fee of £75m has been mooted but that’s a little too expensive for the Hammers at this moment. As the transfer window begins to draw to a close, however, things could change very quickly indeed. For the Red Devils too.

There are still deals to be done, and United fan, Ellington, believes that the club have got just the right man in the dugout.

“Ten Hag hasn’t put a foot wrong since he's come to United and his resume says it all,” he added.

“He’s brought through young players in the past at Ajax as well, so for me, he's got to have an eye for the right type of player that he wants for his system. He knows what he needs and he's using his squad wisely as well.

"He reminds me so much of Sir Alex Ferguson. I'm so happy because he's here for the long haul, he’s a serial winner and he sees the detail.”

Across town, Pep Guardiola’s Man City side will begin their 2023/24 campaign as reigning Premier League winners. Having won the treble last season, their sole motivation is likely to be trying to become the first team in history to defend all of their titles, or going all out to try and secure an unprecedented quadruple.

It’s the tallest of orders but the fact that it’s been talked about for a while now suggests that whilst Guardiola remains in charge at City, there’s a chance it could be done. Though the club have lost a hell of a player in Ilkay Gundogan, and Riyad Mahrez decided that the Saudi Pro League was the place to be, City have still managed to strengthen with the hires of Mateo Kovacic and countryman Josko Gvardiol.

“He freshens things up every year. Putting Stones in the midfield! They are at the top right now and Pep knows what he's doing,” Ellington mused. “They’ve won the treble so hats off to them, they are well ahead.”

Last season, for the majority of the campaign, it looked like City were going to be pipped to the title by Mikel Arteta’s magnificent Arsenal side. The Gunners had taken some time to come good for the Spaniard, but everything came together for the most part in 22/23 and they were a joy to watch.

The opening matches of the Premier League season Flashscore

Unfortunately for the North Londoners, when the pressure to win was at its highest, they just couldn’t cope. Perhaps a lack of nous and experience is what did for them in the end, but Ellington thinks that it will help them moving forward.

“Last year will definitely make them stronger and more used to the fact of being up there. They’re definitely going to be there or thereabouts.

"Whether they're going to win it, that’s another thing but in terms of the squad, they’ve brought in Rice for strength in the midfield, Timber’s come in with his great technical ability and then you look at Kai Havertz who may get to play in that little bit of a deeper role where he's not really relied on to be at the at the sharp end of everything, and that's probably where he is going to thrive even more.”

Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle might all be expected to be challenging for honours too next season, and it makes for an open and exciting race for the title and the European places. All three teams have had an intriguing summer, transfer-wise, and it will be interesting to see how they start the campaign.

“Chelsea made massive mistakes in buying too many players,” Ellington suggested. “The team was just all over the place and changing every week. I want to see how they start the season in the first five to 10 games, and we'll get to see where they're really going to be.

"I do expect Poch to work some wonders, get them playing his style of football and do some damage this year.

“Liverpool have done really well in getting younger legs in because the midfield were getting old, too many people were running past them. They have improved a little bit and remember, they didn't need too much improvement. They've done well with the signings they've got really, they just still need a few more.

“Newcastle have a very good side, very good forwards, a very good system and they’re going to be up there, but I don’t see them having as many clean sheets this year and getting those one nils. It’s not going to work again, it’s not sustainable.”

With just a few days to go until the whistle blows for the first match of the season, the excitement is already building. Supporters up and down the country will be dusting off their match-going apparel and getting ready for nine months of the enjoyment or misery that only football can bring.

Sit back, strap yourselves in and get ready for another wild ride.