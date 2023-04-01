Manchester City set to bid for West Ham captain and Arsenal target Declan Rice

Manchester City are set to challenge Arsenal by making an official bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice (24) following the departure of midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

City are weighing up a move for the player with the club on the verge of seeing their in-form midfielder Gundogan leave for Barcelona.

West Ham have already turned down two offers from Arsenal for the England international, with the latest bid in the region of £90m.

The Gunners are expected to make a third bid over the coming days for their number one transfer target, who is set to cost over £100m.

Personal terms will be sealed quickly once the clubs agree a fee, but their plans could be thwarted by Pep Guardiola who is looking to bolster his treble-winning squad.

Gundogan is understood to have already agreed terms on a two-year-deal at the Nou Camp and will move once his contract with City expires this summer.

Manchester United are also keen on Rice and are reportedly willing to propose a cash-plus-player deal with the Hammers that involves either Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay moving to the London Stadium.