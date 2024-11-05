Advertisement
  Brentford manager Thomas Frank feeling 'empty' after late Fulham comeback

Brentford manager Thomas Frank feeling 'empty' after late Fulham comeback

Ansser Sadiq
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank gestures on the touchline
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank gestures on the touchlineHenry Nicholls / AFP
Brentford boss Thomas Frank (51) admits to feeling deflated after his team lost to Fulham.

The Bees were beaten 2-1 away from home, despite going into the 90th minute 1-0 up.

Harry Wilson scored twice in added time to give the Cottagers all three points on Monday.

Post-game, Frank stated: “I don’t think we hit our highest level today, but it’s very difficult to play 38 perfect games, especially in the Premier League.

“So if you can’t hit your highest level, you need to work hard and show character, which I think we did throughout the game.

“In the second half, we defended too much. We weren’t good enough on the ball and we didn’t get out - but we defended fantastically, they needed a bit of magic to break us down.

“We showed character to go for the 2-1 goal, we’re this close to scoring, and then they go down the other end and score themselves.

“And you just feel empty in that moment.”

