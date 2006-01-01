Advertisement
  4. Brentford's Igor Thiago out of action until end of year after surgery

Thiago is out injured until the end of 2024
Brentford's new club-record signing Igor Thiago (23) is expected to be sidelined until late 2024 following surgery on a knee injury, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward suffered a meniscus problem after scoring twice during the Bees' 5-2 friendly victory over AFC Wimbledon on July 20th.

Thiago joined London club Brentford at the start of the month, having agreed his reported £30 million transfer from Club Brugge in February.

"The striker will now begin a period of recovery and rehabilitation and is expected to return towards the end of the year," said a statement on Brentford's website.

Thiago scored 18 goals in 34 league games as Club Brugge won the Belgian title.

He previously played for Bulgarian club Ludogorets after starting his career in his homeland with Cruzeiro.

FootballPremier LeagueThiago IgorBrentford
