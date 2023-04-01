Brentford's Rico Henry out for remainder of season with knee injury

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  Brentford's Rico Henry out for remainder of season with knee injury
Brentford's Rico Henry out for remainder of season with knee injury
Brentford's Rico Henry has made 203 appearances for the London club
Brentford's Rico Henry has made 203 appearances for the London club
Reuters
Brentford defender Rico Henry (26) is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury during their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Henry was withdrawn in the 42nd minute of Saturday's clash after going down following a challenge with Newcastle right back Kieran Trippier.

"Rico will have to undergo surgery in the next week and unfortunately he will have a long recovery period," said Brentford's chief medical officer Neil Greig.

The left back joined Brentford in 2016 and is the club's longest-serving player, with 203 appearances.

Brentford, who are 11th in the table, face Everton at home on Saturday.

