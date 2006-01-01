Advertisement
  4. Brentford's Thomas Frank admits it's nearly impossible to stop Erling Haaland

Haaland has 70 goals in 69 Premier League appearances
Haaland has 70 goals in 69 Premier League appearances
Erling Haaland's (24) anticipation and movement makes the Manchester City forward almost impossible to stop, Brentford manager Thomas Frank (50) said as his side prepares to face the champions at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Haaland has been the Premier League's top scorer for the last two seasons and the Norwegian has already netted seven goals in three matches this season, including two hat-tricks.

"Close to impossible," Frank told reporters on Thursday when asked how he would contain the threat of Haaland, who has 70 goals in 69 Premier League appearances.

"A lot of teams have tried to neutralise him. I think he's a great player. I think his movements in the box is probably some of the best we've ever seen.

"The way he anticipates and is constantly on the move and focused and aware of where to position himself. That’s top level... he's a decent player in the best team in the world."

Haaland scored the winner in the corresponding fixture last season and had an assist for one of Phil Foden's three goals at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium.

Frank said Brentford, who have six points from their first three games, could get still something from the league leaders this weekend.

"We know if we hit a good level, we can make it difficult for them," he added.

Manchester City, Brentford, Erling Haaland
Valencia suspend Mir for two matches after sexual assault allegations
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopeful Martin Odegaard injury not as bad as feared
Inter and AC Milan reject plan to renovate San Siro
New Champions League format won't change Luis Enrique's ways at PSG
Pep Guardiola 'happy' Manchester City hearing finally set to start
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson signs new contract extension until 2033
Carlo Ancelotti insists Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are unaffected by criticism
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler youngest to win manager of the month
Why Martin Odegaard's absence will leave creative hole in Arsenal midfield
Eddie Howe pleased with Sandro Tonali return as Newcastle look to build momentum at Wolves
PSG refuse league order to pay Kylian Mbappe disputed £46 million
Transition period at Manchester United not an excuse, says Erik ten Hag
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness

