Burnley sign Anderlecht defender Hannes Delcroix for undisclosed fee

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Burnley sign Anderlecht defender Hannes Delcroix for undisclosed fee
Burnley sign Anderlecht defender Hannes Delcroix for undisclosed fee
Delcroix has made the move to Burnley
Delcroix has made the move to Burnley
Profimedia
Burnley have signed Belgian defender Hannes Delcroix (24) from RSC Anderlecht on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

He joined Anderlecht as a youth player and signed his first professional contract at the Belgian club in 2017. He joined RKC Waalwijk in 2019 on a one-season loan deal at the Eredivisie club.

Delcroix played under current Burnley manager Vincent Kompany on his return to Anderlecht for the following two seasons. Last season Delcroix made 26 appearances for Anderlecht in all competitions.

The Haiti-born player has played one senior international for Belgium, when he made his debut in a 2-1 win over Switzerland in 2020.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEredivisieDelcroix HannesBurnleyAnderlechtTransfer News
Related Articles
Burnley secure coup signing of Sander Berge from league rivals Sheffield United
Nathan Tella seems focused on Saints despite Clarets' freedom campaign
Newly-promoted Burnley sign winger Nathan Redmond from Besiktas on two-year deal
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle complete Hall signing, Greenwood to leave Man United
Updated
Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez says Rubiales' apology over unsolicited kiss not enough
Emery wants to make 'new history' with Aston Villa in Europe
Arsenal captain Odegaard says players must adapt to new rules after Tomiyasu red card
Man City reportedly agree deal with Rennes to sign Belgian winger Jeremy Doku
Team of the Week: Bellingham shines for Real Madrid and Davies takes the plaudits
Pep Guardiola to miss Manchester City's next two games for health reasons
Highlights of the weekend: Lionel Messi heroics and a historical player announcement
Why Manchester City see Jeremy Doku as the perfect Riyad Mahrez replacement
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle complete Hall signing, Greenwood to leave Man United
Football Tracker: Henry takes France U21 job as AC Milan see off Bologna
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood to leave club after investigation
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |