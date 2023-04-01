Newly-promoted Burnley sign winger Nathan Redmond from Besiktas on two-year deal

Redmond played in the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas last season

Burnley have signed English winger Nathan Redmond (29) on a two-year deal with the option of a third, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Redmond joins Burnley from Turkish side Besiktas and is their seventh signing ahead of their return to the top flight.

"I always had aspirations to play again in the Premier League. Burnley's project matches with my ambitions," Redmond said in a statement.

Redmond made over 250 Premier League appearances during his spells with Southampton, Norwich City and Birmingham City.

"He's got a great work ethic, plenty of skill and a willingness to continue learning. He also brings his personality and character to this football club which will benefit the younger players here," manager Vincent Kompany said.

