Burnley sign England U21's goalkeeper Trafford from Man City on a four-year deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Burnley sign England U21's goalkeeper Trafford from Man City on a four-year deal
Burnley sign England U21's goalkeeper Trafford from Man City on a four-year deal
Burnley celebrate promotion to the Premier League
Burnley celebrate promotion to the Premier League
Profimedia
Burnley have signed England Under-21 international James Trafford from Manchester City on a four-year deal, the promoted Premier League club said on Thursday.

No financial details were disclosed, but British media reported that Burnley paid a fee of 19 million pounds ($24.42 million) including add-ons for the goalkeeper.

Trafford played a key role in England's triumph in the U21 European Championship earlier this month, keeping six clean sheets in six games and saving a stoppage-time penalty in the final.

The 20-year-old, who joined City's academy in 2015, spent the last two seasons on loan in League One, playing for Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers.

"We've signed an extremely talented young man. More than just a talent he's a great character," Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said in a statement.

"James is a very impressive, confident mature young man. Most people have seen what he's achieved in his career so far and his level of talent. We're looking forward to developing that even further. Making him even better."

Trafford is Burnley's sixth signing ahead of their return to the top-flight.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBurnleyEnglandManchester CityTraffordAccringtonBoltonTransfer News
Related Articles
Why Man City's James Trafford can be England's next keeper as he closes in on Burnley move
Manchester City face Kompany's Burnley, Chelsea meet Liverpool in Premier League openers
Haaland and Kane: Two elite strikers at the top of their game but who is better?
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Danjuma set for Everton, Mane linked with Al-Nassr
Updated
Former Poland winger Blaszczykowski retires from football
Man Utd confirm signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter
Lionel Messi surprises teammate Campana in group chat ahead of grand unveiling
Wolves re-sign defender Matt Doherty after Atletico Madrid exit
Fernandes replaces Maguire as new Man Utd captain for the 2022/23 season, announce club
Jordan Spieth 'emotionally involved' in Leeds after becoming shareholder
Ireland coach Pauw proud of side's narrow debut loss to Australia
Australia captain Sam Kerr ruled out of two games at World Cup with injury
Updated
Women's World Cup Group H preview: Two-time winners Germany a real threat
Most Read
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Transfer News LIVE: Danjuma set for Everton, Mane linked with Al-Nassr
Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |