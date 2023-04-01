Manchester City face Kompany's Burnley, Chelsea meet Liverpool in Premier League openers

Manchester City face Kompany's Burnley, Chelsea meet Liverpool in Premier League openers
Manchester City will hope to retain the Premier League title for a fourth season in a row
Manchester City will hope to retain the Premier League title for a fourth season in a row
Profimedia
Manchester City will kick off a bid for a fourth straight Premier League title away to Burnley, managed by their former captain Vincent Kompany. The fixture list released on Thursday confirmed the Treble winners will visit Turf Moor on August 11th to raise the curtain on the 2023/24 campaign.

It will be the second time Kompany, who won the title on four occasions as City skipper, will have faced his old side as a manager, with City winning 6-0 at the Etihad in the FA Cup quarter-finals in March.

Premier League debutants Luton will play their first top-flight fixture since 1992 away to Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton the following day.

The most eye-catching fixture of the opening weekend will be at Stamford Bridge, where Mauricio Pochettino begins life as Chelsea manager against Liverpool on August 13, with both sides looking to bounce back after disappointing campaigns.

Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League, open at home to Nottingham Forest, with fellow Champions League qualifiers Newcastle hosting Aston Villa and Manchester United beginning against Wolves at Old Trafford.

Ange Postecoglou's first game in charge of Tottenham will be away to Brentford.

Bournemouth host Europa Conference League winners West Ham, and Everton, looking to avoid a third straight relegation scrap, begin at home to Fulham.

City travel to Arsenal's Emirates in early October in a meeting of last season's top two.

Old Trafford will host the first Manchester derby since City matched United's Treble-winning feat of 1999 at the end of that month, with the champions meeting Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in late November.

Take a look at the full Premier League schedule now on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballBurnleyChelseaLiverpoolManchester CityPremier League
