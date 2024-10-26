Advertisement
  Chelsea boss Maresca wants more 'leadership' from captain Reece James

Chelsea boss Maresca wants more 'leadership' from captain Reece James

AFP
Chelsea boss Maresca speaks with James from the touchline
Paul Ellis / AFP
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has urged skipper Reece James (24) to show more "leadership" as he looks to galvanise his team.

James made his first appearance of the season in Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last weekend after a long injury absence.

The England right-back did not travel with the team for their UEFA Conference League win at Panathinaikos on Thursday.

James is expected to feature against Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday and Maresca wants to more personality from him.

"I spoke with him and I expect from him more in terms of leadership inside the changing room," Maresca told reporters.

"He's on the way, he's doing well, he's progressing but I expect more.

"Most of the time, a player thinks that because I am captain I expect that you give me more. No, for me because you are the captain you have to give more. You have to give more than the rest. Sometimes, I am the captain I can give less? No, no, no.

"I expect it from Reece and his team-mates expect it from him to give always more in terms of leadership."

Since being handed the armband by Maresca's predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, James has played only 12 times for the club meaning his role as captain has largely been confined to his off-field influence.

Conor Gallagher, who has since been sold to Atletico Madrid, led the team for most of last season.

It leaves the Italian seeking change from within the dressing room in terms of developing leaders, though he said discussions with James - who is known to be a quieter member of the squad - about what he expects from him have been positive.

"He's understanding that we're expecting more from him," he said.

"He's our guy from the academy. It's one of the reasons why he has to show more in terms of personality.

"He's a reserved guy. But when you don't have a proper leader, you need to build that. I think we don't have a proper leader. We need to build them. Reece is one who is on the way but he's not there. He needs to make an effort."

