Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea captain James injured again as Maresca travels to former club Leicester City

Chelsea captain James injured again as Maresca travels to former club Leicester City

Reuters
Chelsea captain Reece James
Chelsea captain Reece JamesMatt West / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (44) is excited to tackle his former club Leicester City, who he guided into the Premier League last season, but the London side will be without their captain Reece James (24) who has been sidelined with injury yet again.

Maresca joined Leicester in June last year following the club's relegation to the second tier in the 2022-23 season and helped the Foxes bounce back to the top flight as they were crowned champions in his first term in charge.

"I'm excited and thankful, it was a fantastic season. The owner, his family are fantastic people. They care for players, staff, and all of the people who work in the club. You can see that," Maresca told reporters ahead of Saturday's game.

"It was a fantastic season because I met good people. There was a fantastic connection between the players and staff, and that is something you have to create to be successful. I'm still in contact with them."

Chelsea's league position
Chelsea's league positionFlashscore

Maresca said captain James, who has made only four appearances this season after struggling with a hamstring injury, is unavailable after suffering a setback this week.

"He felt something, he has to be out. For sure, this weekend and then we'll see. We don't know for how long. He has to try and avoid as much as he can but sometimes things happen even if you want to avoid that," Maresca said.

"Hopefully he can be available for the next one but he is not available for this one. It's a muscular problem. We don't want to take any risks for this weekend. Hopefully, it's not something long."

Chelsea are third in the standings with 19 points from 11 games and will face a Leicester side languishing in 15th place but Maresca said they cannot take Steve Cooper's side for granted.

"They know exactly what we do... We will try to adjust the small details to see if we can do something different. It's more from their side that they know us better than we know them," Maresca said.

"It's not an easy game. We can see it is always complicated, no matter where the teams are in the table. We are going to make sure we are focused and prepared. We will prepare to win in the best way."

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEnzo MarescaReece JamesLeicesterChelsea
Related Articles
Leicester City dealt blow as winger Abdul Fatawu out for season with ACL injury
Rice and Saka injuries add to Arsenal's mounting woes after derby draw
In-form Chelsea can 'win against any team,' says Enzo Maresca
Show more
Football
Spurs' Rodrigo Bentancur backed by Ange Postecoglou despite Son Heung-min slur
Returning Newcastle defender Sven Botman 'can't wait to be back on pitch'
Ipswich CEO reveals Ed Sheeran helped club sign player before Taylor Swift concert
Who are the best Fantasy Premier League picks going into Gameweek 12?
Attention turns to Amorim as Manchester United reign begins with trip to Ipswich
Southampton suffer Ramsdale and Bednarek blow ahead of Liverpool clash
Goncalo Ramos nearing return for PSG as Luis Enrique warns of player workload
AC Milan look to inflict first defeat of season on Juventus as Napoli welcome Roma
Pressure on Man City to turn things around quickly, starting with Spurs
Most Read
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
Australia's Pat Cummins searching for elusive Test series win against India
Italy's Bronzetti and Paolini guide country to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title
Barcelona wont return to Camp Nou until at least mid-February

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings