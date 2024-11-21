Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Leicester City dealt blow as winger Abdul Fatawu out for season with ACL injury

Leicester City dealt blow as winger Abdul Fatawu out for season with ACL injury

Reuters
Fatawu had featured in all 11 league games for Leicester this season
Fatawu had featured in all 11 league games for Leicester this seasonREUTERS / Ian Walton
Leicester City's Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu (20) will miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while on international duty, the Premier League club's manager Steve Cooper said on Thursday.

Fatawu's injury came in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Friday after the winger had featured in all 11 league games for City this season.

"It's a serious injury. He's had an ACL injury that is going to rule him out for the rest of the season," Cooper told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game with Chelsea.

"So a real blow, first and foremost for him, being a young player and having an injury as serious as an ACL is."

Fatawu's loan spell from Sporting was made permanent following his form last season, scoring six goals in 40 games to help City win promotion from the Championship, but he now becomes the latest of several players in European football to suffer an ACL injury.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Real Madrid defenders Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi and Juventus defensive duo Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal have all been sidelined with the injury.

"Albeit, it can be quite common in sport and in particular football, but it's still a serious injury," Cooper said.

"For it to happen at a young age is a blow for him and a blow for us as well.

City forward Jordan Ayew was also injured in the same game for Ghana, but Cooper is more optimistic about his recovery time.

"It's not a serious injury, as it might have been reported locally in Ghana," Cooper said.

"The hope is that he may be available on the weekend but it's a little bit inconclusive on that at the moment."

Leicester are 15th in the standings on 10 points while Chelsea are third with 19.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLeicesterChelseaIssahaku FatawuJordan Ayew
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Arsenal's Rice a doubt for Chelsea, Man City without Stones & Dias
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Show more
Football
Goncalo Ramos nearing return for PSG as Luis Enrique warns of player workload
Chelsea captain James injured again as Maresca travels to former club Leicester City
AC Milan look to inflict first defeat of season on Juventus as Napoli welcome Roma
Pressure on Man City to turn things around quickly, starting with Spurs
Nuri Sahin enjoying more options as Dortmund's injury list shortens
Fabian Hurzeler's superb Premier League start has Brighton dreaming of Europe again
Kompany stresses importance of Augsburg clash despite packed schedule for Bayern
EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Kerr rules out Gor Mahia comeback despite fans plea
Manchester City documentary shows Pep Guardiola scold star player Phil Foden
Most Read
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
The top five performers over the international break
Italy's Bronzetti and Paolini guide country to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title
Barcelona wont return to Camp Nou until at least mid-February

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings