Chelsea goals finally begin to flood in as Burnley ship four at Turf Moor

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea goals finally begin to flood in as Burnley ship four at Turf Moor
Chelsea goals finally begin to flood in as Burnley ship four at Turf Moor
Chelsea's English midfielder Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the team's third goal
Chelsea's English midfielder Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the team's third goal
AFP
Chelsea’s upward trajectory continued with a 4-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor - a place they’re certainly familiar with winning given this was their eighth from nine Premier League visits.

Visibly full of confidence after two successive wins, Chelsea started strongly and were unfortunate not to take an early lead when Raheem Sterling curled an effort agonisingly wide of the post.

Such has been their luck this season though, they were left to rue that missed opportunity seconds later.

Straight from the restart Burnley played their way forward in fine fashion, with Wilson Odobert adding the finishing touches after some fine work from Lyle Foster in the build-up.

Burnley's Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge (R) vies with Chelsea's Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez
AFP

Sterling was Chelsea’s main bright spark throughout, and it was England’s forgotten man who almost forced the issue ten minutes before the break.

Having picked the ball up in his favoured inside-left position, he drove at the heart of the Clarets defence but could only fire an effort straight at a grateful James Trafford.

Burnley certainly didn’t heed the warning, and with a little help from an Ameen Al-Dakhil deflection, his effort found the back of the net shortly before the break.

Despite words of wisdom at half-time from Premier League hall-of-fame defender Vincent Kompany, Burnley simply couldn’t defend against Sterling.

Chelsea's English midfielder Cole Palmer celebrates scoring the team's second goal
AFP

And he was again involved within minutes of the restart when he was upended in the area by Vitinho, with Cole Palmer confidently dispatching the penalty.

Sterling probably couldn’t believe his luck today, and it was finally his turn to get on the scoresheet when Connor Gallagher slipped him through on goal and his left-footed effort nestled in the bottom corner.

Match stats
Flashscore

Burnley’s punishment wasn’t done there either, with goal-shy Nicolas Jackson getting in on the act, sweeping home just his second league goal for the club.

It was another harrowing day for the Clarets, who are conceding goals at an alarming rate at home, with Kompany becoming the first Premier League manager to lose his first five home games in charge.

It was a far more positive day for Mauricio Pochettino, who secured his 36th victory against a newly promoted side from 42 attempts.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBurnleyChelsea
Related Articles
Moises Caicedo and Mykhailo Mudryk included in Chelsea squad for Burnley
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Pochettino's patience pays off as young guns fire Chelsea to victory
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: McTominay and Bellingham star, Juventus claim Turin derby
Updated
Iraola rues errors as pressure mounts on winless Bournemouth in the Premier League
Juventus ease to derby day win over Torino thanks to Gatti and Milik strikes
McTominay says incredible Manchester United win one of his 'favourite moments'
Bellingham brace takes Real Madrid to win over Osasuna and summit of LaLiga
Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford
Goals galore as Borussia Dortmund score four against Union Berlin in Bundesliga
Resilient Bologna frustrate Inter Milan in thrilling Serie A draw
Tottenham dig in against Luton Town to snatch win after Bissouma sees red
Most Read
Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Football Tracker: McTominay and Bellingham star, Juventus claim Turin derby
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings