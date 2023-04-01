Chelsea goals finally begin to flood in as Burnley ship four at Turf Moor



Chelsea’s upward trajectory continued with a 4-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor - a place they’re certainly familiar with winning given this was their eighth from nine Premier League visits.

Visibly full of confidence after two successive wins, Chelsea started strongly and were unfortunate not to take an early lead when Raheem Sterling curled an effort agonisingly wide of the post.

Such has been their luck this season though, they were left to rue that missed opportunity seconds later.

Straight from the restart Burnley played their way forward in fine fashion, with Wilson Odobert adding the finishing touches after some fine work from Lyle Foster in the build-up.

Burnley's Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge (R) vies with Chelsea's Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez AFP

Sterling was Chelsea’s main bright spark throughout, and it was England’s forgotten man who almost forced the issue ten minutes before the break.

Having picked the ball up in his favoured inside-left position, he drove at the heart of the Clarets defence but could only fire an effort straight at a grateful James Trafford.

Burnley certainly didn’t heed the warning, and with a little help from an Ameen Al-Dakhil deflection, his effort found the back of the net shortly before the break.

Despite words of wisdom at half-time from Premier League hall-of-fame defender Vincent Kompany, Burnley simply couldn’t defend against Sterling.

Chelsea's English midfielder Cole Palmer celebrates scoring the team's second goal AFP

And he was again involved within minutes of the restart when he was upended in the area by Vitinho, with Cole Palmer confidently dispatching the penalty.

Sterling probably couldn’t believe his luck today, and it was finally his turn to get on the scoresheet when Connor Gallagher slipped him through on goal and his left-footed effort nestled in the bottom corner.

Match stats Flashscore

Burnley’s punishment wasn’t done there either, with goal-shy Nicolas Jackson getting in on the act, sweeping home just his second league goal for the club.

It was another harrowing day for the Clarets, who are conceding goals at an alarming rate at home, with Kompany becoming the first Premier League manager to lose his first five home games in charge.

It was a far more positive day for Mauricio Pochettino, who secured his 36th victory against a newly promoted side from 42 attempts.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

