  4. Chelsea players not distracted by transfer noise, Dewsbury-Hall says

Chelsea players not distracted by transfer noise, Dewsbury-Hall says

Chelsea's squad consists of nearly 50 players
Chelsea's squad consists of nearly 50 playersAction Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Chelsea's players are in a "bubble" and will not be distracted by the constant transfer speculation surrounding the club, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (25) said, as manager Enzo Maresca continues his efforts to trim his bloated squad.

Maresca said England internationals Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are among a group of more than 15 players who are not training with the first team and will not be part of the London club's plans for the season.

Asked if the uncertainty surrounding the squad was unsettling the players, Dewsbury-Hall told reporters on Wednesday: "No, we're in a bubble with it.

"You can't let that sort of thing affect you. The only thing we're doing is just going out every day and training as well as we can, getting ready for the matches. Everything that happens outside, it's not up to us.

"Probably when the transfer window finishes, then it can just be pure focus on the season. Of course, when it's open, you get speculation."

Speaking ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League playoff tie against Swiss side Servette, Dewsbury-Hall said players just wanted clarity from the manager.

"And he's definitely a person that gives you that," added the 25-year-old. "I don't think you can have any complaints on that side."

After facing Servette, Chelsea travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.

